Before Ben Roethlisberger hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This Week 9 matchup sees Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) square off against the Chicago Bears (3-5) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,781 yards (254.4 per game) while completing 175 of 269 passes (65.1%), with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

He also adds six rushing yards (0.9 ypg) on nine carries.

The Steelers have run 62.4% passing plays and 37.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Roethlisberger accounts for 60.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 32 of his 269 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Chicago

In one matchup against the Bears, Roethlisberger recorded 235 passing yards, 10.5 yards less than his over/under for Monday.

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bears.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

This week Roethlisberger will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (252.8 yards allowed per game).

With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bears defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Browns last week, Roethlisberger went 22-for-34 (64.7%) for 266 yards with one touchdown pass.

Roethlisberger has thrown for 748 yards (249.3 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 63 23.3% 40 474 3 6 18.2% Chase Claypool 47 17.4% 26 403 1 5 15.2% Najee Harris 49 18.1% 37 273 2 10 30.3%

