November 7, 2021
Publish date:

Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Pittsburgh vs. Chicago

Author:

Before Ben Roethlisberger hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This Week 9 matchup sees Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) square off against the Chicago Bears (3-5) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,781 yards (254.4 per game) while completing 175 of 269 passes (65.1%), with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He also adds six rushing yards (0.9 ypg) on nine carries.
  • The Steelers have run 62.4% passing plays and 37.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Roethlisberger accounts for 60.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 32 of his 269 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In one matchup against the Bears, Roethlisberger recorded 235 passing yards, 10.5 yards less than his over/under for Monday.
  • Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bears.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
  • This week Roethlisberger will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (252.8 yards allowed per game).
  • With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bears defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Browns last week, Roethlisberger went 22-for-34 (64.7%) for 266 yards with one touchdown pass.
  • Roethlisberger has thrown for 748 yards (249.3 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

63

23.3%

40

474

3

6

18.2%

Chase Claypool

47

17.4%

26

403

1

5

15.2%

Najee Harris

49

18.1%

37

273

2

10

30.3%

