Publish date:
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Pittsburgh vs. Chicago
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,781 yards (254.4 per game) while completing 175 of 269 passes (65.1%), with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He also adds six rushing yards (0.9 ypg) on nine carries.
- The Steelers have run 62.4% passing plays and 37.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
- Roethlisberger accounts for 60.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 32 of his 269 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Roethlisberger's matchup with the Bears.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In one matchup against the Bears, Roethlisberger recorded 235 passing yards, 10.5 yards less than his over/under for Monday.
- Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bears.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
- This week Roethlisberger will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (252.8 yards allowed per game).
- With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bears defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Browns last week, Roethlisberger went 22-for-34 (64.7%) for 266 yards with one touchdown pass.
- Roethlisberger has thrown for 748 yards (249.3 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
63
23.3%
40
474
3
6
18.2%
Chase Claypool
47
17.4%
26
403
1
5
15.2%
Najee Harris
49
18.1%
37
273
2
10
30.3%
Powered By Data Skrive