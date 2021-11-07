Publish date:
Boise State vs. Wyoming College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Boise State vs. Wyoming
Over/Under Insights
- Boise State and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in four of nine games this season.
- Wyoming's games have gone over 49 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.4, is 4.4 points greater than Friday's over/under.
- The 42.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.8 fewer than the 49 over/under in this contest.
- The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 59.4 points per game in 2021, 10.4 more than Friday's total.
- The 49 over/under in this game is 2.3 points above the 46.7 average total in Cowboys games this season.
Boise State Stats and Trends
- Boise State is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 15 points or more.
- Boise State's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
- The Broncos put up 30.4 points per game, 9.1 more than the Cowboys allow per outing (21.3).
- Boise State is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.3 points.
- The Broncos collect 57.5 more yards per game (382.3) than the Cowboys allow per outing (324.8).
- Boise State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses more than 324.8 yards.
- The Broncos have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cowboys.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Wyoming has two wins against the spread.
- Wyoming's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Cowboys average just 2.1 more points per game (23.0) than the Broncos give up (20.9).
- When Wyoming puts up more than 20.9 points, it is 2-2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Cowboys average 348.0 yards per game, 50.8 fewer yards than the 398.8 the Broncos give up.
- When Wyoming churns out over 398.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over 15 times, five fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (20).
Season Stats
|Boise State
|Stats
|Wyoming
30.4
Avg. Points Scored
23.0
20.9
Avg. Points Allowed
21.3
382.3
Avg. Total Yards
348.0
398.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
324.8
11
Giveaways
15
20
Takeaways
11