The Boise State Broncos (5-4, 0-0 MWC) host the Wyoming Cowboys (5-4, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, November 12, 2021 in matchup between MWC foes at Albertsons Stadium. Wyoming is a 15-point underdog. The game's point total is 49.

Odds for Boise State vs. Wyoming

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in four of nine games this season.

Wyoming's games have gone over 49 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.4, is 4.4 points greater than Friday's over/under.

The 42.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.8 fewer than the 49 over/under in this contest.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 59.4 points per game in 2021, 10.4 more than Friday's total.

The 49 over/under in this game is 2.3 points above the 46.7 average total in Cowboys games this season.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 15 points or more.

Boise State's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Broncos put up 30.4 points per game, 9.1 more than the Cowboys allow per outing (21.3).

Boise State is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.3 points.

The Broncos collect 57.5 more yards per game (382.3) than the Cowboys allow per outing (324.8).

Boise State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses more than 324.8 yards.

The Broncos have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cowboys.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Wyoming has two wins against the spread.

Wyoming's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Cowboys average just 2.1 more points per game (23.0) than the Broncos give up (20.9).

When Wyoming puts up more than 20.9 points, it is 2-2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Cowboys average 348.0 yards per game, 50.8 fewer yards than the 398.8 the Broncos give up.

When Wyoming churns out over 398.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 15 times, five fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (20).

Season Stats