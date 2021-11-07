Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
BETTING
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Houston vs. Miami

Author:

Brandin Cooks has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Cooks and the Houston Texans (1-7) play the Miami Dolphins (1-7) in Week 9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cooks' 585 receiving yards (73.1 per game) pace all receivers on the Texans. He's been targeted 70 times and has totaled 51 receptions and two touchdowns.
  • Cooks has been the target of 27.6% (70 total) of his team's 254 passing attempts this season.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 17.4% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Texans have thrown the football in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Against the Dolphins, Cooks has averaged 60.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 8.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Cooks has caught a touchdown pass versus the Dolphins once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Cooks' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
  • This week Cooks will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (303.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Dolphins have conceded 17 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 29th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Cooks put together an 83-yard performance against the Rams last week on six catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Cooks' 26 targets have resulted in 20 receptions for 193 yards (64.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

70

27.6%

51

585

2

4

17.4%

Jordan Akins

25

9.8%

19

177

0

3

13.0%

Nico Collins

19

7.5%

12

166

0

1

4.3%

Chris Conley

14

5.5%

8

158

1

0

0.0%

