Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Houston vs. Miami
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooks' 585 receiving yards (73.1 per game) pace all receivers on the Texans. He's been targeted 70 times and has totaled 51 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Cooks has been the target of 27.6% (70 total) of his team's 254 passing attempts this season.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 17.4% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.
- The Texans have thrown the football in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Miami
- Against the Dolphins, Cooks has averaged 60.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 8.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Cooks has caught a touchdown pass versus the Dolphins once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Cooks' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
- This week Cooks will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (303.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Dolphins have conceded 17 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 29th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Cooks put together an 83-yard performance against the Rams last week on six catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Cooks' 26 targets have resulted in 20 receptions for 193 yards (64.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
Cooks' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
70
27.6%
51
585
2
4
17.4%
Jordan Akins
25
9.8%
19
177
0
3
13.0%
Nico Collins
19
7.5%
12
166
0
1
4.3%
Chris Conley
14
5.5%
8
158
1
0
0.0%
