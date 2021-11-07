Brandin Cooks has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Cooks and the Houston Texans (1-7) play the Miami Dolphins (1-7) in Week 9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooks' 585 receiving yards (73.1 per game) pace all receivers on the Texans. He's been targeted 70 times and has totaled 51 receptions and two touchdowns.

Cooks has been the target of 27.6% (70 total) of his team's 254 passing attempts this season.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 17.4% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans have thrown the football in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Miami

Against the Dolphins, Cooks has averaged 60.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 8.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cooks has caught a touchdown pass versus the Dolphins once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.

This week Cooks will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (303.8 yards allowed per game).

The Dolphins have conceded 17 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 29th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Cooks put together an 83-yard performance against the Rams last week on six catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Cooks' 26 targets have resulted in 20 receptions for 193 yards (64.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 70 27.6% 51 585 2 4 17.4% Jordan Akins 25 9.8% 19 177 0 3 13.0% Nico Collins 19 7.5% 12 166 0 1 4.3% Chris Conley 14 5.5% 8 158 1 0 0.0%

