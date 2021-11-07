The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) are heavy 14.5-point underdogs on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the Buffalo Bills (5-2). The point total is set at 48.5.

Odds for Bills vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in four of eight games this season.

In 42.9% of Jacksonville's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 48.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 1.8 points above Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 44.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bills games this season feature an average total of 49.6 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.8 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Bills have always covered the spread this season when favored by 14.5 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year, the Bills put up 3.7 more points per game (32.7) than the Jaguars allow (29.0).

Buffalo is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.0 points.

The Bills average 402.9 yards per game, just 16.9 more than the 386.0 the Jaguars allow per matchup.

Buffalo is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out over 386.0 yards.

The Bills have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (2).

Jaguars stats and trends

Thus far this season Jacksonville has two wins against the spread.

Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Jaguars rack up just 2.0 more points per game (17.6) than the Bills give up (15.6).

Jacksonville is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it scores more than 15.6 points.

The Jaguars rack up 349.3 yards per game, 80.3 more yards than the 269.0 the Bills give up.

Jacksonville is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team totals more than 269.0 yards.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 13 times, five fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (18).

Home and road insights

Jacksonville has one win against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, at home this year.

In four home games this year, Jacksonville has hit the over once.

This season, Jaguars home games average 48.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

Buffalo is 3-1 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, in away games.

In four road games this year, Buffalo has gone over the total twice.

This season, Bills away games average 52.7 points, 4.2 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).

