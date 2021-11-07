Publish date:
Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Bills vs. Jaguars
Over/under insights
- Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- In 42.9% of Jacksonville's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 48.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 1.8 points above Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 44.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Bills games this season feature an average total of 49.6 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 46.8 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Bills stats and trends
- Buffalo is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bills have always covered the spread this season when favored by 14.5 points or more.
- Buffalo's games this year have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- This year, the Bills put up 3.7 more points per game (32.7) than the Jaguars allow (29.0).
- Buffalo is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.0 points.
- The Bills average 402.9 yards per game, just 16.9 more than the 386.0 the Jaguars allow per matchup.
- Buffalo is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out over 386.0 yards.
- The Bills have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (2).
Jaguars stats and trends
- Thus far this season Jacksonville has two wins against the spread.
- Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Jaguars rack up just 2.0 more points per game (17.6) than the Bills give up (15.6).
- Jacksonville is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it scores more than 15.6 points.
- The Jaguars rack up 349.3 yards per game, 80.3 more yards than the 269.0 the Bills give up.
- Jacksonville is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team totals more than 269.0 yards.
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over 13 times, five fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (18).
Home and road insights
- Jacksonville has one win against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, at home this year.
- In four home games this year, Jacksonville has hit the over once.
- This season, Jaguars home games average 48.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).
- Buffalo is 3-1 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, in away games.
- In four road games this year, Buffalo has gone over the total twice.
- This season, Bills away games average 52.7 points, 4.2 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).
