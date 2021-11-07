Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for C.J. Uzomah, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC North foes square off in Week 9 when Uzomah's Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) take the field against the Cleveland Browns (4-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Uzomah has 289 receiving yards on 21 catches (23 targets) with five touchdowns this season, averaging 36.1 yards per game.

So far this season, 9.3% of the 248 passes thrown by his team have gone Uzomah's way.

The Bengals, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while running the football 44.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Uzomah is averaging 21.2 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Browns, 6.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (27.5).

Uzomah, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.

The 239.4 yards per game the Browns are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Browns have given up 17 passing TDs this year (2.1 per game), ranking them 29th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jets, Uzomah was targeted four times, totaling 33 yards on four receptions.

Uzomah has caught 10 passes on 10 targets for 139 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 46.3 yards over his last three outings.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % C.J. Uzomah 23 9.3% 21 289 5 1 3.4% Ja'Marr Chase 60 24.2% 38 786 7 6 20.7% Tyler Boyd 53 21.4% 37 398 2 5 17.2% Tee Higgins 49 19.8% 29 353 2 6 20.7%

