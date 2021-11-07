Publish date:
C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Uzomah has 289 receiving yards on 21 catches (23 targets) with five touchdowns this season, averaging 36.1 yards per game.
- So far this season, 9.3% of the 248 passes thrown by his team have gone Uzomah's way.
- The Bengals, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while running the football 44.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Uzomah is averaging 21.2 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Browns, 6.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (27.5).
- Uzomah, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
- The 239.4 yards per game the Browns are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- The Browns have given up 17 passing TDs this year (2.1 per game), ranking them 29th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jets, Uzomah was targeted four times, totaling 33 yards on four receptions.
- Uzomah has caught 10 passes on 10 targets for 139 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 46.3 yards over his last three outings.
Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
C.J. Uzomah
23
9.3%
21
289
5
1
3.4%
Ja'Marr Chase
60
24.2%
38
786
7
6
20.7%
Tyler Boyd
53
21.4%
37
398
2
5
17.2%
Tee Higgins
49
19.8%
29
353
2
6
20.7%
