November 7, 2021
C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for C.J. Uzomah, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC North foes square off in Week 9 when Uzomah's Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) take the field against the Cleveland Browns (4-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Uzomah has 289 receiving yards on 21 catches (23 targets) with five touchdowns this season, averaging 36.1 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 9.3% of the 248 passes thrown by his team have gone Uzomah's way.
  • The Bengals, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while running the football 44.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Uzomah is averaging 21.2 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Browns, 6.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (27.5).
  • Uzomah, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
  • The 239.4 yards per game the Browns are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Browns have given up 17 passing TDs this year (2.1 per game), ranking them 29th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jets, Uzomah was targeted four times, totaling 33 yards on four receptions.
  • Uzomah has caught 10 passes on 10 targets for 139 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 46.3 yards over his last three outings.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

C.J. Uzomah

23

9.3%

21

289

5

1

3.4%

Ja'Marr Chase

60

24.2%

38

786

7

6

20.7%

Tyler Boyd

53

21.4%

37

398

2

5

17.2%

Tee Higgins

49

19.8%

29

353

2

6

20.7%

