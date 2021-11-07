Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Dallas vs. Denver

Author:

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for CeeDee Lamb, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (6-1) take the field against the Denver Broncos (4-4) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lamb's 609 receiving yards (87.0 per game) are the best mark amongst the Cowboys. He's been targeted 57 times, and has 39 catches and four touchdowns.
  • Lamb has been the target of 22.1% (57 total) of his team's 258 passing attempts this season.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have run 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Denver

  • The 240.5 passing yards the Broncos yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Broncos have surrendered nine touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Vikings, Lamb was targeted eight times and recorded six catches for 112 yards (18.7 yards per catch).
  • Lamb has put up 345 yards in his last three games (115.0 per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 25 targets.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

57

22.1%

39

609

4

5

14.3%

Amari Cooper

56

21.7%

38

495

5

9

25.7%

Dalton Schultz

44

17.1%

33

370

3

4

11.4%

Cedrick Wilson

22

8.5%

17

252

3

4

11.4%

