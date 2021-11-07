Publish date:
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Dallas vs. Denver
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lamb's 609 receiving yards (87.0 per game) are the best mark amongst the Cowboys. He's been targeted 57 times, and has 39 catches and four touchdowns.
- Lamb has been the target of 22.1% (57 total) of his team's 258 passing attempts this season.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have run 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Denver
- The 240.5 passing yards the Broncos yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Broncos have surrendered nine touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Vikings, Lamb was targeted eight times and recorded six catches for 112 yards (18.7 yards per catch).
- Lamb has put up 345 yards in his last three games (115.0 per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 25 targets.
Lamb's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
57
22.1%
39
609
4
5
14.3%
Amari Cooper
56
21.7%
38
495
5
9
25.7%
Dalton Schultz
44
17.1%
33
370
3
4
11.4%
Cedrick Wilson
22
8.5%
17
252
3
4
11.4%
