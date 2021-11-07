Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for CeeDee Lamb, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (6-1) take the field against the Denver Broncos (4-4) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lamb's 609 receiving yards (87.0 per game) are the best mark amongst the Cowboys. He's been targeted 57 times, and has 39 catches and four touchdowns.

Lamb has been the target of 22.1% (57 total) of his team's 258 passing attempts this season.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have run 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Denver

The 240.5 passing yards the Broncos yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Broncos have surrendered nine touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Vikings, Lamb was targeted eight times and recorded six catches for 112 yards (18.7 yards per catch).

Lamb has put up 345 yards in his last three games (115.0 per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 25 targets.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 57 22.1% 39 609 4 5 14.3% Amari Cooper 56 21.7% 38 495 5 9 25.7% Dalton Schultz 44 17.1% 33 370 3 4 11.4% Cedrick Wilson 22 8.5% 17 252 3 4 11.4%

