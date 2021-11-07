MAC opponents meet when the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4, 0-0 MAC) host the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-4, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Central Michigan is favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 72.5 for the contest.

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Kent State

Over/Under Insights

Central Michigan and its opponents have combined for 72.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this year.

Kent State and its opponents have combined to score more than 72.5 points in three of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.1, is 10.4 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 9.0 points above the 63.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Chippewas games this season is 57.5, 15.0 points fewer than Wednesday's total of 72.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Golden Flashes have averaged a total of 66.1 points, 6.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.

This season, the Chippewas have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Central Michigan's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

This year, the Chippewas score 4.5 fewer points per game (30.4) than the Golden Flashes allow (34.9).

Central Michigan is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 34.9 points.

The Chippewas collect 52.5 fewer yards per game (442.8), than the Golden Flashes allow per matchup (495.3).

When Central Michigan amasses more than 495.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Chippewas have eight giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 20 takeaways .

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Golden Flashes are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more (in four chances).

Kent State's games this season have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Golden Flashes score 3.1 more points per game (31.7) than the Chippewas give up (28.6).

Kent State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.6 points.

The Golden Flashes rack up 65.5 more yards per game (476.2) than the Chippewas allow per outing (410.7).

In games that Kent State picks up more than 410.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year the Golden Flashes have five turnovers, four fewer than the Chippewas have takeaways (9).

Season Stats