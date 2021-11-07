Before placing any bets on Chase Claypool's player prop bet markets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 9 matchup sees Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) take the field against the Chicago Bears (3-5) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool has 26 receptions (47 targets) for 403 yards and one touchdown, averaging 57.6 yards per game.

Claypool has been the target of 17.4% (47 total) of his team's 270 passing attempts this season.

Claypool has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Chicago

The Bears have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 252.8 yards per game through the air.

The Bears have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Browns, Claypool was targeted five times and recorded four catches for 45 yards.

Claypool has caught 11 passes on 18 targets for 192 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 64.0 yards per game.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 47 17.4% 26 403 1 5 15.2% Diontae Johnson 63 23.3% 40 474 3 6 18.2% Najee Harris 49 18.1% 37 273 2 10 30.3% Pat Freiermuth 27 10.0% 22 202 2 5 15.2%

