Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Pittsburgh vs. Chicago

Author:

Before placing any bets on Chase Claypool's player prop bet markets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 9 matchup sees Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) take the field against the Chicago Bears (3-5) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Claypool has 26 receptions (47 targets) for 403 yards and one touchdown, averaging 57.6 yards per game.
  • Claypool has been the target of 17.4% (47 total) of his team's 270 passing attempts this season.
  • Claypool has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Claypool's matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • The Bears have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 252.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bears have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Browns, Claypool was targeted five times and recorded four catches for 45 yards.
  • Claypool has caught 11 passes on 18 targets for 192 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 64.0 yards per game.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chase Claypool

47

17.4%

26

403

1

5

15.2%

Diontae Johnson

63

23.3%

40

474

3

6

18.2%

Najee Harris

49

18.1%

37

273

2

10

30.3%

Pat Freiermuth

27

10.0%

22

202

2

5

15.2%

Powered By Data Skrive