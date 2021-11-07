Publish date:
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Pittsburgh vs. Chicago
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Claypool has 26 receptions (47 targets) for 403 yards and one touchdown, averaging 57.6 yards per game.
- Claypool has been the target of 17.4% (47 total) of his team's 270 passing attempts this season.
- Claypool has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Chicago
- The Bears have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 252.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Bears have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Browns, Claypool was targeted five times and recorded four catches for 45 yards.
- Claypool has caught 11 passes on 18 targets for 192 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 64.0 yards per game.
Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
47
17.4%
26
403
1
5
15.2%
Diontae Johnson
63
23.3%
40
474
3
6
18.2%
Najee Harris
49
18.1%
37
273
2
10
30.3%
Pat Freiermuth
27
10.0%
22
202
2
5
15.2%
