There will be player prop bets available for Chase Edmonds ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Edmonds and the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 9 with the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Odds

Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edmonds has carried the ball 75 times for a team-high 427 yards (53.4 per game), with one touchdown.

He's also caught 30 passes for 211 yards (26.4 per game).

His team has run the ball 245 times this season, and he's handled 75 of those attempts (30.6%).

The Cardinals have run 51.1% passing plays and 48.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Against the 49ers, Edmonds' seven rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 36.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In seven games versus the 49ers Edmonds has not rushed for a touchdown.

The 49ers have the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 127.1 yards per game.

The Cardinals are up against the NFL's 24th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (nine this year).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Packers, Edmonds ran for 30 yards on seven carries (averaging 4.3 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

Edmonds tacked on three catches for 39 yards.

During his last three games, Edmonds has collected 157 yards (52.3 per game) on 26 carries with one touchdown.

He also has seven catches for 52 yards (17.3 ypg).

Edmonds' Arizona Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chase Edmonds 75 30.6% 427 1 11 20.8% 5.7 James Conner 94 38.4% 358 8 20 37.7% 3.8 Kyler Murray 49 20.0% 147 3 16 30.2% 3.0 Rondale Moore 11 4.5% 61 0 4 7.5% 5.5

