November 7, 2021
Publish date:

Chase Edmonds Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Arizona vs. San Francisco

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Chase Edmonds ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Edmonds and the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 9 with the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edmonds has carried the ball 75 times for a team-high 427 yards (53.4 per game), with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 30 passes for 211 yards (26.4 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 245 times this season, and he's handled 75 of those attempts (30.6%).
  • The Cardinals have run 51.1% passing plays and 48.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Against the 49ers, Edmonds' seven rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 36.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In seven games versus the 49ers Edmonds has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • The 49ers have the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 127.1 yards per game.
  • The Cardinals are up against the NFL's 24th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (nine this year).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Packers, Edmonds ran for 30 yards on seven carries (averaging 4.3 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Edmonds tacked on three catches for 39 yards.
  • During his last three games, Edmonds has collected 157 yards (52.3 per game) on 26 carries with one touchdown.
  • He also has seven catches for 52 yards (17.3 ypg).

Edmonds' Arizona Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Chase Edmonds

75

30.6%

427

1

11

20.8%

5.7

James Conner

94

38.4%

358

8

20

37.7%

3.8

Kyler Murray

49

20.0%

147

3

16

30.2%

3.0

Rondale Moore

11

4.5%

61

0

4

7.5%

5.5

