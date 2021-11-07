Publish date:
Chase Edmonds Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Arizona vs. San Francisco
Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Odds
Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edmonds has carried the ball 75 times for a team-high 427 yards (53.4 per game), with one touchdown.
- He's also caught 30 passes for 211 yards (26.4 per game).
- His team has run the ball 245 times this season, and he's handled 75 of those attempts (30.6%).
- The Cardinals have run 51.1% passing plays and 48.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Against the 49ers, Edmonds' seven rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 36.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In seven games versus the 49ers Edmonds has not rushed for a touchdown.
- The 49ers have the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 127.1 yards per game.
- The Cardinals are up against the NFL's 24th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (nine this year).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Packers, Edmonds ran for 30 yards on seven carries (averaging 4.3 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
- Edmonds tacked on three catches for 39 yards.
- During his last three games, Edmonds has collected 157 yards (52.3 per game) on 26 carries with one touchdown.
- He also has seven catches for 52 yards (17.3 ypg).
Edmonds' Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Chase Edmonds
75
30.6%
427
1
11
20.8%
5.7
James Conner
94
38.4%
358
8
20
37.7%
3.8
Kyler Murray
49
20.0%
147
3
16
30.2%
3.0
Rondale Moore
11
4.5%
61
0
4
7.5%
5.5
