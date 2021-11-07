Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Arizona vs. San Francisco

Author:

Before Christian Kirk hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. NFC West foes take the field in Week 9 when Kirk and the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) meet the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) at Levi's Stadium.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kirk's stat line reveals 34 catches for 454 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 56.8 yards per game, and has been targeted 42 times.
  • Kirk has been the target of 42 of his team's 256 passing attempts this season, or 16.4% of the target share.
  • Kirk has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 9.5% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Kirk has averaged 41.6 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the 49ers, 12.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kirk has caught a touchdown pass versus the 49ers twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The 49ers are conceding 214.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Packers, Kirk was targeted six times, totaling 46 yards on four receptions.
  • Kirk's 13 grabs have led to 171 yards (57.0 per game) and two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 19 times.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

42

16.4%

34

454

4

4

9.5%

DeAndre Hopkins

49

19.1%

35

486

7

11

26.2%

A.J. Green

43

16.8%

29

456

3

9

21.4%

Rondale Moore

35

13.7%

29

327

1

5

11.9%

