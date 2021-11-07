Before Christian Kirk hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. NFC West foes take the field in Week 9 when Kirk and the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) meet the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) at Levi's Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kirk's stat line reveals 34 catches for 454 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 56.8 yards per game, and has been targeted 42 times.

Kirk has been the target of 42 of his team's 256 passing attempts this season, or 16.4% of the target share.

Kirk has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 9.5% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kirk's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Kirk has averaged 41.6 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the 49ers, 12.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kirk has caught a touchdown pass versus the 49ers twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 49ers are conceding 214.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Packers, Kirk was targeted six times, totaling 46 yards on four receptions.

Kirk's 13 grabs have led to 171 yards (57.0 per game) and two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 19 times.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 42 16.4% 34 454 4 4 9.5% DeAndre Hopkins 49 19.1% 35 486 7 11 26.2% A.J. Green 43 16.8% 29 456 3 9 21.4% Rondale Moore 35 13.7% 29 327 1 5 11.9%

Powered By Data Skrive