Publish date:
Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Arizona vs. San Francisco
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kirk's stat line reveals 34 catches for 454 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 56.8 yards per game, and has been targeted 42 times.
- Kirk has been the target of 42 of his team's 256 passing attempts this season, or 16.4% of the target share.
- Kirk has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 9.5% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Kirk has averaged 41.6 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the 49ers, 12.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kirk has caught a touchdown pass versus the 49ers twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The 49ers are conceding 214.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Packers, Kirk was targeted six times, totaling 46 yards on four receptions.
- Kirk's 13 grabs have led to 171 yards (57.0 per game) and two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 19 times.
Kirk's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
42
16.4%
34
454
4
4
9.5%
DeAndre Hopkins
49
19.1%
35
486
7
11
26.2%
A.J. Green
43
16.8%
29
456
3
9
21.4%
Rondale Moore
35
13.7%
29
327
1
5
11.9%
