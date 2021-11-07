Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. South Florida
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in three of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 44.4% of South Florida's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 59.
- The two teams combine to score 63.4 points per game, 4.4 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 9.8 points above the 49.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Bearcats games this season is 53.1, 5.9 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 59 .
- The 56.7 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Bearcats have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 24 points or more.
- Cincinnati has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Bearcats put up 4.3 more points per game (38.6) than the Bulls give up (34.3).
- Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 34.3 points.
- The Bearcats collect 75.4 fewer yards per game (409.0), than the Bulls allow per outing (484.4).
- When Cincinnati churns out over 484.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Bearcats have turned the ball over 13 times, while the Bulls have forced 13.
South Florida Stats and Trends
- South Florida has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bulls have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 24 points or more.
- South Florida's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
- The Bulls rack up 9.9 more points per game (24.8) than the Bearcats give up (14.9).
- When South Florida scores more than 14.9 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
- The Bulls rack up 360.6 yards per game, 49.4 more yards than the 311.2 the Bearcats allow.
- In games that South Florida churns out over 311.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
- The Bulls have turned the ball over 15 times, nine fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (24).
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|South Florida
38.6
Avg. Points Scored
24.8
14.9
Avg. Points Allowed
34.3
409.0
Avg. Total Yards
360.6
311.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
484.4
13
Giveaways
15
24
Takeaways
13