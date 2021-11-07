Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (9-0, 0-0 AAC) when they visit the South Florida Bulls (2-7, 0-0 AAC) on Friday, November 12, 2021 in a matchup between AAC rivals at Raymond James Stadium. Cincinnati is favored by 24 points. The point total is set at 59.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in three of nine games this season.

So far this season, 44.4% of South Florida's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 59.

The two teams combine to score 63.4 points per game, 4.4 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 9.8 points above the 49.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Bearcats games this season is 53.1, 5.9 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 59 .

The 56.7 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Bearcats have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 24 points or more.

Cincinnati has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

The Bearcats put up 4.3 more points per game (38.6) than the Bulls give up (34.3).

Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 34.3 points.

The Bearcats collect 75.4 fewer yards per game (409.0), than the Bulls allow per outing (484.4).

When Cincinnati churns out over 484.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Bearcats have turned the ball over 13 times, while the Bulls have forced 13.

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Bulls have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 24 points or more.

South Florida's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Bulls rack up 9.9 more points per game (24.8) than the Bearcats give up (14.9).

When South Florida scores more than 14.9 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

The Bulls rack up 360.6 yards per game, 49.4 more yards than the 311.2 the Bearcats allow.

In games that South Florida churns out over 311.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Bulls have turned the ball over 15 times, nine fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (24).

