The Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) host the Cleveland Browns (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 in matchup between AFC North opponents at Paul Brown Stadium. Cleveland is a 2.5-point underdog. The total for this matchup has been set at 47.5 points.

Odds for Bengals vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in three of eight games this season.

In 50% of Cleveland's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.

Sunday's over/under is 2.9 points lower than the two team's combined 50.4 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 4.7 points above the 42.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Bengals games this season is 45.9, 1.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.

The 47.3 PPG average total in Browns games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

In Cincinnati's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Bengals have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year, the Bengals put up 5.0 more points per game (27.5) than the Browns give up (22.5).

Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.

The Bengals collect 58.2 more yards per game (363.1) than the Browns give up per contest (304.9).

When Cincinnati picks up over 304.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Browns have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Cleveland's games this season have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This season the Browns rack up just 2.6 more points per game (22.9) than the Bengals allow (20.3).

When Cleveland records more than 20.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Browns rack up 21.2 more yards per game (382.5) than the Bengals give up per outing (361.3).

In games that Cleveland amasses more than 361.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Browns have eight giveaways this season, while the Bengals have nine takeaways.

Home and road insights

Cincinnati has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this season.

The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.

In three home games this season, Cincinnati has hit the over once.

This season, Bengals home games average 48.0 points, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

Cleveland has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, away from home.

In three away games this season, Cleveland has gone over the total twice.

Browns away games this season average 51.0 total points, 3.5 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

