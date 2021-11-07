Publish date:
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Bengals vs. Browns
Over/under insights
- Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- In 50% of Cleveland's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.
- Sunday's over/under is 2.9 points lower than the two team's combined 50.4 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 4.7 points above the 42.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Bengals games this season is 45.9, 1.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.
- The 47.3 PPG average total in Browns games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Bengals stats and trends
- In Cincinnati's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Bengals have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- This year, the Bengals put up 5.0 more points per game (27.5) than the Browns give up (22.5).
- Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.
- The Bengals collect 58.2 more yards per game (363.1) than the Browns give up per contest (304.9).
- When Cincinnati picks up over 304.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Browns stats and trends
- Cleveland has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Browns have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Cleveland's games this season have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- This season the Browns rack up just 2.6 more points per game (22.9) than the Bengals allow (20.3).
- When Cleveland records more than 20.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Browns rack up 21.2 more yards per game (382.5) than the Bengals give up per outing (361.3).
- In games that Cleveland amasses more than 361.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Browns have eight giveaways this season, while the Bengals have nine takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Cincinnati has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this season.
- The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.
- In three home games this season, Cincinnati has hit the over once.
- This season, Bengals home games average 48.0 points, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
- Cleveland has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, away from home.
- In three away games this season, Cleveland has gone over the total twice.
- Browns away games this season average 51.0 total points, 3.5 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
