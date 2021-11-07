Publish date:
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Tennessee
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Kupp has 63 catches on 90 targets, with a team-high 924 receiving yards (115.5 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
- Kupp has been the target of 32.5% (90 total) of his team's 277 passing attempts this season.
- With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 34.5% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have thrown the football in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
4
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In his one matchup against the Titans, Kupp's 65 receiving yards total is 31.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (96.5).
- Kupp caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Titans.
- The 283.5 yards per game the Titans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Titans have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Texans last week, Kupp was targeted nine times and racked up 115 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Kupp's 34 targets have resulted in 26 grabs for 401 yards (133.7 ypg) and five touchdowns in his last three games.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
90
32.5%
63
924
10
20
34.5%
Robert Woods
59
21.3%
38
458
4
14
24.1%
Van Jefferson
39
14.1%
24
392
3
5
8.6%
Tyler Higbee
36
13.0%
30
273
2
11
19.0%
