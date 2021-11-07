There will be player props available for Cooper Kupp ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) play the Tennessee Titans (6-2) in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Kupp has 63 catches on 90 targets, with a team-high 924 receiving yards (115.5 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

Kupp has been the target of 32.5% (90 total) of his team's 277 passing attempts this season.

With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 34.5% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the football in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the Titans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 4

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his one matchup against the Titans, Kupp's 65 receiving yards total is 31.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (96.5).

Kupp caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Titans.

The 283.5 yards per game the Titans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Titans have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Texans last week, Kupp was targeted nine times and racked up 115 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Kupp's 34 targets have resulted in 26 grabs for 401 yards (133.7 ypg) and five touchdowns in his last three games.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 90 32.5% 63 924 10 20 34.5% Robert Woods 59 21.3% 38 458 4 14 24.1% Van Jefferson 39 14.1% 24 392 3 5 8.6% Tyler Higbee 36 13.0% 30 273 2 11 19.0%

Powered By Data Skrive