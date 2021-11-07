Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Tennessee

Author:

There will be player props available for Cooper Kupp ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) play the Tennessee Titans (6-2) in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Kupp has 63 catches on 90 targets, with a team-high 924 receiving yards (115.5 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
  • Kupp has been the target of 32.5% (90 total) of his team's 277 passing attempts this season.
  • With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 34.5% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have thrown the football in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the Titans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

4

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In his one matchup against the Titans, Kupp's 65 receiving yards total is 31.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (96.5).
  • Kupp caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Titans.
  • The 283.5 yards per game the Titans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Titans have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Texans last week, Kupp was targeted nine times and racked up 115 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Kupp's 34 targets have resulted in 26 grabs for 401 yards (133.7 ypg) and five touchdowns in his last three games.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

90

32.5%

63

924

10

20

34.5%

Robert Woods

59

21.3%

38

458

4

14

24.1%

Van Jefferson

39

14.1%

24

392

3

5

8.6%

Tyler Higbee

36

13.0%

30

273

2

11

19.0%

Powered By Data Skrive