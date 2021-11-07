Publish date:
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Patterson, has carried the ball 64 times for 268 yards (38.3 per game), with two touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 32 catches for 333 yards (47.6 per game) and five touchdowns.
- He has handled 64, or 38.8%, of his team's 165 rushing attempts this season.
- The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- In his three career matchups against the Saints, Patterson averaged 2.7 rushing yards per game, 30.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Patterson, in three matchups against the Saints, has not run for a TD.
- Note: Patterson's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- The Saints have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, giving up 79.4 yards per game.
- The Falcons are up against the NFL's third-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (four this season).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Panthers, Patterson picked up 35 yards on nine carries.
- He also hauled in five passes for 37 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
- During his last three games, Patterson has rushed for 149 yards (49.7 per game) on 37 carries with one touchdown.
- He's also added 14 catches for 98 yards and one touchdown.
Patterson's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Cordarrelle Patterson
64
38.8%
268
2
10
45.5%
4.2
Mike Davis
75
45.5%
258
1
10
45.5%
3.4
Wayne Gallman
8
4.8%
33
0
0
0.0%
4.1
Matt Ryan
12
7.3%
29
0
2
9.1%
2.4
