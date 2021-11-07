There will be player props available for Cordarrelle Patterson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South opponents square off in Week 9 when Patterson's Atlanta Falcons (3-4) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (5-2) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Patterson, has carried the ball 64 times for 268 yards (38.3 per game), with two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 32 catches for 333 yards (47.6 per game) and five touchdowns.

He has handled 64, or 38.8%, of his team's 165 rushing attempts this season.

The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. New Orleans

In his three career matchups against the Saints, Patterson averaged 2.7 rushing yards per game, 30.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Patterson, in three matchups against the Saints, has not run for a TD.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The Saints have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, giving up 79.4 yards per game.

The Falcons are up against the NFL's third-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (four this season).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Panthers, Patterson picked up 35 yards on nine carries.

He also hauled in five passes for 37 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.

During his last three games, Patterson has rushed for 149 yards (49.7 per game) on 37 carries with one touchdown.

He's also added 14 catches for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 64 38.8% 268 2 10 45.5% 4.2 Mike Davis 75 45.5% 258 1 10 45.5% 3.4 Wayne Gallman 8 4.8% 33 0 0 0.0% 4.1 Matt Ryan 12 7.3% 29 0 2 9.1% 2.4

