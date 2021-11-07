Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

Author:

There will be player props available for Cordarrelle Patterson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South opponents square off in Week 9 when Patterson's Atlanta Falcons (3-4) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (5-2) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Patterson, has carried the ball 64 times for 268 yards (38.3 per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 32 catches for 333 yards (47.6 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He has handled 64, or 38.8%, of his team's 165 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • In his three career matchups against the Saints, Patterson averaged 2.7 rushing yards per game, 30.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Patterson, in three matchups against the Saints, has not run for a TD.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The Saints have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, giving up 79.4 yards per game.
  • The Falcons are up against the NFL's third-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (four this season).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Panthers, Patterson picked up 35 yards on nine carries.
  • He also hauled in five passes for 37 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
  • During his last three games, Patterson has rushed for 149 yards (49.7 per game) on 37 carries with one touchdown.
  • He's also added 14 catches for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Cordarrelle Patterson

64

38.8%

268

2

10

45.5%

4.2

Mike Davis

75

45.5%

258

1

10

45.5%

3.4

Wayne Gallman

8

4.8%

33

0

0

0.0%

4.1

Matt Ryan

12

7.3%

29

0

2

9.1%

2.4

