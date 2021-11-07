In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Courtland Sutton and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Sutton's Denver Broncos (4-4) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Sutton has 40 catches (62 targets), leading his team with 579 receiving yards (72.4 per game) plus two touchdowns.

Sutton has been the target of 22.3% (62 total) of his team's 278 passing attempts this season.

Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 19.4% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.7% of the time while running the football 40.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sutton's matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

The 293.0 passing yards the Cowboys allow per game makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 13 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Sutton was targeted four times, picking up 40 yards on two receptions (averaging 20 yards per grab).

Sutton hauled in 202 yards (on 15 catches) with one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 23 times, and averaged 67.3 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 62 22.3% 40 579 2 7 19.4% Tim Patrick 42 15.1% 30 424 3 6 16.7% Noah Fant 53 19.1% 37 320 3 9 25.0% Melvin Gordon III 22 7.9% 18 148 2 3 8.3%

Powered By Data Skrive