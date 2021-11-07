Publish date:
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Denver vs. Dallas
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Sutton has 40 catches (62 targets), leading his team with 579 receiving yards (72.4 per game) plus two touchdowns.
- Sutton has been the target of 22.3% (62 total) of his team's 278 passing attempts this season.
- Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 19.4% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.7% of the time while running the football 40.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- The 293.0 passing yards the Cowboys allow per game makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 13 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Football Team, Sutton was targeted four times, picking up 40 yards on two receptions (averaging 20 yards per grab).
- Sutton hauled in 202 yards (on 15 catches) with one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 23 times, and averaged 67.3 yards per game.
Sutton's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
62
22.3%
40
579
2
7
19.4%
Tim Patrick
42
15.1%
30
424
3
6
16.7%
Noah Fant
53
19.1%
37
320
3
9
25.0%
Melvin Gordon III
22
7.9%
18
148
2
3
8.3%
