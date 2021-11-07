Publish date:
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Dallas vs. Denver
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Prescott leads Dallas with 1,813 passing yards (259.0 per game) and has a 73.1% completion percentage (158-for-216), tossing 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 70 rushing yards (10.0 ypg) on 22 carries.
- The Cowboys have run 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Prescott has attempted 33 of his 216 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.6% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Prescott's matchup with the Broncos.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Denver
- Prescott threw for 238 passing yards in one matchup against the Broncos, 45.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Broncos.
- This week Prescott will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense (240.5 yards allowed per game).
- The Broncos have given up nine touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). They are second in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Prescott did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Vikings.
- Prescott has thrown for 747 yards (249.0 ypg) to lead Dallas, completing 69.9% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
57
22.1%
39
609
4
5
14.3%
Amari Cooper
56
21.7%
38
495
5
9
25.7%
Dalton Schultz
44
17.1%
33
370
3
4
11.4%
Powered By Data Skrive