November 7, 2021
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Dallas vs. Denver

Author:

Bookmakers have posted player props for Dak Prescott ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (6-1) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (4-4) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Prescott leads Dallas with 1,813 passing yards (259.0 per game) and has a 73.1% completion percentage (158-for-216), tossing 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 70 rushing yards (10.0 ypg) on 22 carries.
  • The Cowboys have run 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Prescott has attempted 33 of his 216 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Prescott threw for 238 passing yards in one matchup against the Broncos, 45.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Broncos.
  • This week Prescott will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense (240.5 yards allowed per game).
  • The Broncos have given up nine touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Prescott did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Vikings.
  • Prescott has thrown for 747 yards (249.0 ypg) to lead Dallas, completing 69.9% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

57

22.1%

39

609

4

5

14.3%

Amari Cooper

56

21.7%

38

495

5

9

25.7%

Dalton Schultz

44

17.1%

33

370

3

4

11.4%

