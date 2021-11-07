Bookmakers have posted player props for Dak Prescott ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (6-1) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (4-4) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott leads Dallas with 1,813 passing yards (259.0 per game) and has a 73.1% completion percentage (158-for-216), tossing 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 70 rushing yards (10.0 ypg) on 22 carries.

The Cowboys have run 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Prescott has attempted 33 of his 216 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Denver

Prescott threw for 238 passing yards in one matchup against the Broncos, 45.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Broncos.

This week Prescott will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense (240.5 yards allowed per game).

The Broncos have given up nine touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Prescott did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Vikings.

Prescott has thrown for 747 yards (249.0 ypg) to lead Dallas, completing 69.9% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 57 22.1% 39 609 4 5 14.3% Amari Cooper 56 21.7% 38 495 5 9 25.7% Dalton Schultz 44 17.1% 33 370 3 4 11.4%

