Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cowboys vs. Broncos
Over/under insights
- Dallas has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49 points in five of seven games this season.
- Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in one game this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 2.7 points lower than the two team's combined 51.7 points per game average.
- The 40.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.8 fewer than the 49 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Cowboys games this season is 51.9, 2.9 points above Sunday's over/under of 49.
- The 42.9 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 6.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Cowboys stats and trends
- So far this season Dallas is unbeaten against the spread.
- Dallas' games this year have gone over the point total five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).
- The Cowboys average 15.0 more points per game (32.1) than the Broncos surrender (17.1).
- Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 17.1 points.
- The Cowboys collect 129.1 more yards per game (454.9) than the Broncos allow per matchup (325.8).
- Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses more than 325.8 yards.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Broncos have forced (8).
Broncos stats and trends
- Denver has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- Denver's games this season have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- This season the Broncos average 3.5 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Cowboys allow (23.1).
- Denver is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.1 points.
- The Broncos rack up 28.1 fewer yards per game (338.3) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (366.4).
- Denver is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out over 366.4 yards.
- The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (14).
Home and road insights
- Dallas is 3-0 against the spread, and 3-0 overall, at home.
- Dallas has hit the over in all three home games this year.
- This season, Cowboys home games average 51.8 points, 2.8 more than this matchup's over/under (49).
- Denver is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
- This year, in four away games, Denver has hit the over once.
- Broncos away games this season average 41.9 total points, 7.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).
