The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) are 10-point favorites as they look to continue their six-game winning streak in a matchup with the Denver Broncos (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The point total is set at 49.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Dallas has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49 points in five of seven games this season.

Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in one game this season.

Sunday's over/under is 2.7 points lower than the two team's combined 51.7 points per game average.

The 40.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.8 fewer than the 49 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 51.9, 2.9 points above Sunday's over/under of 49.

The 42.9 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 6.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

So far this season Dallas is unbeaten against the spread.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the point total five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

The Cowboys average 15.0 more points per game (32.1) than the Broncos surrender (17.1).

Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 17.1 points.

The Cowboys collect 129.1 more yards per game (454.9) than the Broncos allow per matchup (325.8).

Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses more than 325.8 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Broncos have forced (8).

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

Denver's games this season have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).

This season the Broncos average 3.5 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Cowboys allow (23.1).

Denver is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.1 points.

The Broncos rack up 28.1 fewer yards per game (338.3) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (366.4).

Denver is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out over 366.4 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (14).

Home and road insights

Dallas is 3-0 against the spread, and 3-0 overall, at home.

Dallas has hit the over in all three home games this year.

This season, Cowboys home games average 51.8 points, 2.8 more than this matchup's over/under (49).

Denver is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

This year, in four away games, Denver has hit the over once.

Broncos away games this season average 41.9 total points, 7.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).

