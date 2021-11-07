Before placing any bets on Dallas Goedert's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 9 matchup sees Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goedert has put together a 358-yard season so far (44.8 yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes on 31 targets.

Goedert has been the target of 12.0% (31 total) of his team's 259 passing attempts this season.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.2% of the time while running the football 44.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 216.7 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

With nine passing TDs conceded this year, the Chargers defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Goedert caught six passes for 72 yards while being targeted seven times.

Goedert has put up 142 yards during his last three games (47.3 per game), reeling in nine passes on 12 targets.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dallas Goedert 31 12.0% 24 358 2 5 14.3% Devonta Smith 56 21.6% 33 421 1 2 5.7% Quez Watkins 28 10.8% 20 366 0 4 11.4% Jalen Reagor 32 12.4% 20 165 2 2 5.7%

