Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goedert has put together a 358-yard season so far (44.8 yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes on 31 targets.
- Goedert has been the target of 12.0% (31 total) of his team's 259 passing attempts this season.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.2% of the time while running the football 44.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The 216.7 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- With nine passing TDs conceded this year, the Chargers defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Lions, Goedert caught six passes for 72 yards while being targeted seven times.
- Goedert has put up 142 yards during his last three games (47.3 per game), reeling in nine passes on 12 targets.
Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dallas Goedert
31
12.0%
24
358
2
5
14.3%
Devonta Smith
56
21.6%
33
421
1
2
5.7%
Quez Watkins
28
10.8%
20
366
0
4
11.4%
Jalen Reagor
32
12.4%
20
165
2
2
5.7%
