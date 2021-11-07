Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before placing any bets on Dallas Goedert's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 9 matchup sees Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goedert has put together a 358-yard season so far (44.8 yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes on 31 targets.
  • Goedert has been the target of 12.0% (31 total) of his team's 259 passing attempts this season.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.2% of the time while running the football 44.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The 216.7 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • With nine passing TDs conceded this year, the Chargers defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Lions, Goedert caught six passes for 72 yards while being targeted seven times.
  • Goedert has put up 142 yards during his last three games (47.3 per game), reeling in nine passes on 12 targets.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dallas Goedert

31

12.0%

24

358

2

5

14.3%

Devonta Smith

56

21.6%

33

421

1

2

5.7%

Quez Watkins

28

10.8%

20

366

0

4

11.4%

Jalen Reagor

32

12.4%

20

165

2

2

5.7%

