Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Dalvin Cook for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) meet the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) in Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has had 98 carries for a team-leading 444 rushing yards (63.4 per game) and scored two touchdowns.

He's also caught 12 passes for 73 yards (10.4 per game).

He has received 98 of his team's 194 carries this season (50.5%).

The Vikings have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

The Ravens allow 86.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.

The Ravens have conceded eight rushing touchdowns, 18th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Cook carried the ball 18 times for 78 yards (4.3 yards per carry).

Over his last three games, Cook has 218 yards on 47 carries (72.7 ypg), with one touchdown.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dalvin Cook 98 50.5% 444 2 11 45.8% 4.5 Alexander Mattison 70 36.1% 273 0 10 41.7% 3.9 Kirk Cousins 11 5.7% 75 0 1 4.2% 6.8 C.J. Ham 6 3.1% 34 0 2 8.3% 5.7

