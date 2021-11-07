Publish date:
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Minnesota vs. Baltimore
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook has had 98 carries for a team-leading 444 rushing yards (63.4 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 12 passes for 73 yards (10.4 per game).
- He has received 98 of his team's 194 carries this season (50.5%).
- The Vikings have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- The Ravens allow 86.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.
- The Ravens have conceded eight rushing touchdowns, 18th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Cook carried the ball 18 times for 78 yards (4.3 yards per carry).
- Over his last three games, Cook has 218 yards on 47 carries (72.7 ypg), with one touchdown.
Cook's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dalvin Cook
98
50.5%
444
2
11
45.8%
4.5
Alexander Mattison
70
36.1%
273
0
10
41.7%
3.9
Kirk Cousins
11
5.7%
75
0
1
4.2%
6.8
C.J. Ham
6
3.1%
34
0
2
8.3%
5.7
