There will be player prop bet markets available for Damien Harris ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Harris and the New England Patriots (4-4) square off against the Carolina Panthers (4-4) in Week 9 at Bank of America Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Harris, has carried the ball 118 times for 517 yards (64.6 per game), with six touchdowns.

He's also caught 10 passes for 60 yards (7.5 per game).

He has handled 118, or 57.0%, of his team's 207 rushing attempts this season.

The Patriots have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Carolina

In terms of defending against the run, the Panthers are 14th in the NFL, conceding 106.8 yards per game.

This season the Panthers are ranked eighth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chargers, Harris picked up 80 yards on 23 carries while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Harris has rushed for 287 yards (95.7 per game) on 55 carries with four touchdowns.

Harris' New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Damien Harris 118 57.0% 517 6 25 56.8% 4.4 Rhamondre Stevenson 25 12.1% 74 1 6 13.6% 3.0 Mac Jones 17 8.2% 55 0 2 4.5% 3.2 Brandon Bolden 14 6.8% 54 0 4 9.1% 3.9

Powered By Data Skrive