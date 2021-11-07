Publish date:
Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New England vs. Carolina
Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds
Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Harris, has carried the ball 118 times for 517 yards (64.6 per game), with six touchdowns.
- He's also caught 10 passes for 60 yards (7.5 per game).
- He has handled 118, or 57.0%, of his team's 207 rushing attempts this season.
- The Patriots have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Carolina
- In terms of defending against the run, the Panthers are 14th in the NFL, conceding 106.8 yards per game.
- This season the Panthers are ranked eighth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Chargers, Harris picked up 80 yards on 23 carries while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Harris has rushed for 287 yards (95.7 per game) on 55 carries with four touchdowns.
Harris' New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Damien Harris
118
57.0%
517
6
25
56.8%
4.4
Rhamondre Stevenson
25
12.1%
74
1
6
13.6%
3.0
Mac Jones
17
8.2%
55
0
2
4.5%
3.2
Brandon Bolden
14
6.8%
54
0
4
9.1%
3.9
