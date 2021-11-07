Before placing any bets on Daniel Jones' player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jones and the New York Giants (2-6) play the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones leads New York with 1,949 passing yards (243.6 per game) and has a 64.1% completion percentage this year (175-of-273) while throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also has 241 rushing yards on 46 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 30.1 yards per game.

The Giants have thrown the football in 61.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Jones has thrown 33 passes in the red zone this season, 44.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The Raiders have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 236.6 yards per game through the air.

With 11 passing TDs conceded this season, the Raiders defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Jones completed 68.8% of his passes for 222 yards, while tossing two touchdowns with one interception.

He tacked on five carries for 12 yards.

Jones has passed for 667 yards while completing 63.8% of his throws (74-of-116), with three touchdowns and four interceptions (222.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He's also rushed 16 times for 44 yards, averaging 14.7 yards per game.

Jones' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 35 11.6% 27 343 0 3 7.7% Sterling Shepard 43 14.3% 32 324 1 9 23.1% Kenny Golladay 29 9.6% 17 282 0 1 2.6%

