Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New York vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Before placing any bets on Daniel Jones' player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jones and the New York Giants (2-6) play the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones leads New York with 1,949 passing yards (243.6 per game) and has a 64.1% completion percentage this year (175-of-273) while throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He also has 241 rushing yards on 46 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 30.1 yards per game.
  • The Giants have thrown the football in 61.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jones has thrown 33 passes in the red zone this season, 44.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The Raiders have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 236.6 yards per game through the air.
  • With 11 passing TDs conceded this season, the Raiders defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Jones completed 68.8% of his passes for 222 yards, while tossing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • He tacked on five carries for 12 yards.
  • Jones has passed for 667 yards while completing 63.8% of his throws (74-of-116), with three touchdowns and four interceptions (222.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He's also rushed 16 times for 44 yards, averaging 14.7 yards per game.

Jones' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kadarius Toney

35

11.6%

27

343

0

3

7.7%

Sterling Shepard

43

14.3%

32

324

1

9

23.1%

Kenny Golladay

29

9.6%

17

282

0

1

2.6%

Powered By Data Skrive