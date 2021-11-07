Publish date:
Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New York vs. Las Vegas
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones leads New York with 1,949 passing yards (243.6 per game) and has a 64.1% completion percentage this year (175-of-273) while throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He also has 241 rushing yards on 46 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 30.1 yards per game.
- The Giants have thrown the football in 61.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
- Jones has thrown 33 passes in the red zone this season, 44.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The Raiders have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 236.6 yards per game through the air.
- With 11 passing TDs conceded this season, the Raiders defense is ranked eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Jones completed 68.8% of his passes for 222 yards, while tossing two touchdowns with one interception.
- He tacked on five carries for 12 yards.
- Jones has passed for 667 yards while completing 63.8% of his throws (74-of-116), with three touchdowns and four interceptions (222.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He's also rushed 16 times for 44 yards, averaging 14.7 yards per game.
Jones' New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kadarius Toney
35
11.6%
27
343
0
3
7.7%
Sterling Shepard
43
14.3%
32
324
1
9
23.1%
Kenny Golladay
29
9.6%
17
282
0
1
2.6%
