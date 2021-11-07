Publish date:
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Chicago vs. Pittsburgh
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mooney has been targeted 53 times and has 33 catches, leading the Bears with 409 yards (51.1 ypg) while scoring one touchdown this season.
- So far this season, 25.5% of the 208 passes thrown by his team have gone Mooney's way.
- Mooney (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.6% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 46.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 53.6% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mooney's matchup with the Steelers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- The 256.3 yards per game the Steelers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- The Steelers have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Mooney put together a 64-yard performance against the 49ers last week on six catches while being targeted nine times.
- Over his last three outings, Mooney has racked up 49.3 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes on 22 targets.
Mooney's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
53
25.5%
33
409
1
3
13.6%
Allen Robinson II
44
21.2%
26
271
1
4
18.2%
Cole Kmet
36
17.3%
22
197
0
5
22.7%
Marquise Goodwin
20
9.6%
11
123
0
1
4.5%
Powered By Data Skrive