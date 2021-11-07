Darnell Mooney has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Mooney and the Chicago Bears (3-5) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) in Week 9 at Heinz Field.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mooney has been targeted 53 times and has 33 catches, leading the Bears with 409 yards (51.1 ypg) while scoring one touchdown this season.

So far this season, 25.5% of the 208 passes thrown by his team have gone Mooney's way.

Mooney (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.6% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 46.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 53.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

The 256.3 yards per game the Steelers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Steelers have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Mooney put together a 64-yard performance against the 49ers last week on six catches while being targeted nine times.

Over his last three outings, Mooney has racked up 49.3 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes on 22 targets.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 53 25.5% 33 409 1 3 13.6% Allen Robinson II 44 21.2% 26 271 1 4 18.2% Cole Kmet 36 17.3% 22 197 0 5 22.7% Marquise Goodwin 20 9.6% 11 123 0 1 4.5%

