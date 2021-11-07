Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Kansas City vs. Green Bay

Author:

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Darrel Williams, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Williams and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) square off against the Green Bay Packers (7-1) in Week 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Williams has 230 rushing yards (28.8 per game) on 65 carries with four touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 19 catches for 163 yards (20.4 per game).
  • He has received 65 of his team's 194 carries this season (33.5%).
  • The Chiefs have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In his lone career matchups, Williams notched 10 rushing yards versus the Packers, 38.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Packers.
  • Allowing 115.0 rushing yards per game, the Packers have the 17th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Packers have conceded eight rushing touchdowns, 18th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Williams put together a 49-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Giants, carrying the ball 13 times.
  • He put up 61 yards on six receptions.
  • During his last three games, Williams has racked up 131 rushing yards (43.7 per game) on 39 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 12 catches for 118 yards (39.3 per game).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrel Williams

65

33.5%

230

4

11

36.7%

3.5

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

65

33.5%

304

0

5

16.7%

4.7

Patrick Mahomes II

35

18.0%

229

1

7

23.3%

6.5

Tyreek Hill

5

2.6%

63

0

1

3.3%

12.6

