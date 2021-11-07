Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Darrel Williams, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Williams and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) square off against the Green Bay Packers (7-1) in Week 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Williams has 230 rushing yards (28.8 per game) on 65 carries with four touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 19 catches for 163 yards (20.4 per game).

He has received 65 of his team's 194 carries this season (33.5%).

The Chiefs have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his lone career matchups, Williams notched 10 rushing yards versus the Packers, 38.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Packers.

Allowing 115.0 rushing yards per game, the Packers have the 17th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Packers have conceded eight rushing touchdowns, 18th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Williams put together a 49-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Giants, carrying the ball 13 times.

He put up 61 yards on six receptions.

During his last three games, Williams has racked up 131 rushing yards (43.7 per game) on 39 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 12 catches for 118 yards (39.3 per game).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrel Williams 65 33.5% 230 4 11 36.7% 3.5 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 65 33.5% 304 0 5 16.7% 4.7 Patrick Mahomes II 35 18.0% 229 1 7 23.3% 6.5 Tyreek Hill 5 2.6% 63 0 1 3.3% 12.6

