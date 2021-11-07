Publish date:
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Tennessee
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henderson has 110 carries for a team-best 507 rushing yards (63.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
- He also averages 17.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 16 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
- He has received 110 of his team's 212 carries this season (51.9%).
- The Rams have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Henderson will go up against a Titans squad that allows 100.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.
- The Titans have allowed eight rushing touchdowns, 18th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Henderson put together a 90-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Texans, carrying the ball 14 times (averaging 6.4 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
- He chipped in with one reception for three yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
- Over his last three outings, Henderson has rushed for 213 yards (71.0 per game) on 50 carries with two touchdowns.
- He also has six catches for 51 yards (17.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrell Henderson
110
51.9%
507
5
22
50.0%
4.6
Sony Michel
65
30.7%
251
1
13
29.5%
3.9
Robert Woods
7
3.3%
40
1
2
4.5%
5.7
Matthew Stafford
20
9.4%
24
0
6
13.6%
1.2
