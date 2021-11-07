Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Tennessee

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Darrell Henderson for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) square off against the Tennessee Titans (6-2) in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henderson has 110 carries for a team-best 507 rushing yards (63.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He also averages 17.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 16 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 110 of his team's 212 carries this season (51.9%).
  • The Rams have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Henderson will go up against a Titans squad that allows 100.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.
  • The Titans have allowed eight rushing touchdowns, 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Henderson put together a 90-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Texans, carrying the ball 14 times (averaging 6.4 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
  • He chipped in with one reception for three yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
  • Over his last three outings, Henderson has rushed for 213 yards (71.0 per game) on 50 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He also has six catches for 51 yards (17.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrell Henderson

110

51.9%

507

5

22

50.0%

4.6

Sony Michel

65

30.7%

251

1

13

29.5%

3.9

Robert Woods

7

3.3%

40

1

2

4.5%

5.7

Matthew Stafford

20

9.4%

24

0

6

13.6%

1.2

