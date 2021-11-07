Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Darrell Henderson for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) square off against the Tennessee Titans (6-2) in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henderson has 110 carries for a team-best 507 rushing yards (63.4 per game) and five touchdowns.

He also averages 17.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 16 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

He has received 110 of his team's 212 carries this season (51.9%).

The Rams have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Henderson will go up against a Titans squad that allows 100.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.

The Titans have allowed eight rushing touchdowns, 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

Henderson put together a 90-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Texans, carrying the ball 14 times (averaging 6.4 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

He chipped in with one reception for three yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Over his last three outings, Henderson has rushed for 213 yards (71.0 per game) on 50 carries with two touchdowns.

He also has six catches for 51 yards (17.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrell Henderson 110 51.9% 507 5 22 50.0% 4.6 Sony Michel 65 30.7% 251 1 13 29.5% 3.9 Robert Woods 7 3.3% 40 1 2 4.5% 5.7 Matthew Stafford 20 9.4% 24 0 6 13.6% 1.2

