Before Darren Waller hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Waller's Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) and the New York Giants (2-6) take the field in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waller has collected 378 yards on 33 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 54.0 yards per game, on 53 targets.

So far this season, 19.9% of the 266 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.

Waller has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have thrown the football in 60.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Waller's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Giants are 59.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Waller did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Giants.

Note: Waller's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.

The Giants have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 259.1 yards per game through the air.

The Giants have allowed 15 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Waller did not have a catch in Week 7 versus the Eagles.

Over his last three games, Waller has racked up 34.7 yards per game, reeling in nine passes on 13 targets.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darren Waller 53 19.9% 33 378 2 7 20.0% Hunter Renfrow 51 19.2% 38 399 2 7 20.0% Bryan Edwards 31 11.7% 18 346 1 4 11.4% Kenyan Drake 23 8.6% 18 187 1 3 8.6%

