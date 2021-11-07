Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Las Vegas vs. New York

Author:

Before Darren Waller hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Waller's Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) and the New York Giants (2-6) take the field in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waller has collected 378 yards on 33 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 54.0 yards per game, on 53 targets.
  • So far this season, 19.9% of the 266 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.
  • Waller has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have thrown the football in 60.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Waller's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Giants are 59.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Waller did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Giants.
  • Note: Waller's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
  • The Giants have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 259.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Giants have allowed 15 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Waller did not have a catch in Week 7 versus the Eagles.
  • Over his last three games, Waller has racked up 34.7 yards per game, reeling in nine passes on 13 targets.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darren Waller

53

19.9%

33

378

2

7

20.0%

Hunter Renfrow

51

19.2%

38

399

2

7

20.0%

Bryan Edwards

31

11.7%

18

346

1

4

11.4%

Kenyan Drake

23

8.6%

18

187

1

3

8.6%

