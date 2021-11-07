Before Davante Adams hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Adams' Green Bay Packers (7-1) and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) take the field in Week 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Adams' 744 receiving yards (93.0 per game) pace all receivers on the Packers. He's been targeted 73 times and has registered 52 receptions and three touchdowns.

Adams has been the target of 73 of his team's 265 passing attempts this season, or 27.5% of the target share.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 19.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Adams' matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Adams' zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Chiefs are 74.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Adams did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Chiefs.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 280.1 yards per game through the air.

The Chiefs' defense is 22nd in the league, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Adams did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Cardinals.

Adams has racked up 165 receiving yards (55.0 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes on 12 targets in his last three games.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 73 27.5% 52 744 3 10 19.6% Aaron Jones 39 14.7% 33 237 4 10 19.6% Robert Tonyan 29 10.9% 18 204 2 4 7.8% Randall Cobb 23 8.7% 17 194 4 8 15.7%

Powered By Data Skrive