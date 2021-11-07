Publish date:
Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Green Bay vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds
Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Adams' 744 receiving yards (93.0 per game) pace all receivers on the Packers. He's been targeted 73 times and has registered 52 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Adams has been the target of 73 of his team's 265 passing attempts this season, or 27.5% of the target share.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 19.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Adams' matchup with the Chiefs.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Adams' zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Chiefs are 74.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Adams did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Chiefs.
- Note: Adams' stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 280.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Chiefs' defense is 22nd in the league, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Adams did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Cardinals.
- Adams has racked up 165 receiving yards (55.0 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes on 12 targets in his last three games.
Adams' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
73
27.5%
52
744
3
10
19.6%
Aaron Jones
39
14.7%
33
237
4
10
19.6%
Robert Tonyan
29
10.9%
18
204
2
4
7.8%
Randall Cobb
23
8.7%
17
194
4
8
15.7%
Powered By Data Skrive