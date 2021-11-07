Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Green Bay vs. Kansas City

Author:

Before Davante Adams hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Adams' Green Bay Packers (7-1) and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) take the field in Week 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Adams' 744 receiving yards (93.0 per game) pace all receivers on the Packers. He's been targeted 73 times and has registered 52 receptions and three touchdowns.
  • Adams has been the target of 73 of his team's 265 passing attempts this season, or 27.5% of the target share.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 19.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Adams' zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Chiefs are 74.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Adams did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Chiefs.
  • Note: Adams' stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 280.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Chiefs' defense is 22nd in the league, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Adams did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Cardinals.
  • Adams has racked up 165 receiving yards (55.0 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes on 12 targets in his last three games.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

73

27.5%

52

744

3

10

19.6%

Aaron Jones

39

14.7%

33

237

4

10

19.6%

Robert Tonyan

29

10.9%

18

204

2

4

7.8%

Randall Cobb

23

8.7%

17

194

4

8

15.7%

