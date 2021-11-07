Publish date:
David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Houston vs. Miami
David Johnson Prop Bet Odds
David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson has 29 attempts for a team-high 108 rushing yards (13.5 per game) and zero touchdowns.
- He also averages 19.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 20 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown.
- His team has run the ball 186 times this season, and he's carried 29 of those attempts (15.6%).
- The Texans have thrown the ball in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Miami
- Johnson's 80 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Dolphins are 61.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Johnson did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Dolphins.
- Note: Johnson's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
- Conceding 115.8 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the 18th-ranked run defense in the league.
- This season the Dolphins are ranked 24th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Rams, Johnson rushed for four yards on two carries.
- Over his last three outings, Johnson has rushed for 36 yards (12.0 per game) on 11 carries.
- He also has 40 receiving yards on seven catches (13.3 yards per game) . .
Johnson's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Johnson
29
15.6%
108
0
1
4.8%
3.7
Phillip Lindsay
41
22.0%
105
1
2
9.5%
2.6
Tyrod Taylor
5
2.7%
55
1
2
9.5%
11.0
Rex Burkhead
5
2.7%
20
1
1
4.8%
4.0
