November 7, 2021
David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Houston vs. Miami

Author:

Before placing any bets on David Johnson's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Johnson and the Houston Texans (1-7) take on the Miami Dolphins (1-7) in Week 9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson has 29 attempts for a team-high 108 rushing yards (13.5 per game) and zero touchdowns.
  • He also averages 19.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 20 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown.
  • His team has run the ball 186 times this season, and he's carried 29 of those attempts (15.6%).
  • The Texans have thrown the ball in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Johnson's 80 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Dolphins are 61.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Johnson did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Dolphins.
  • Note: Johnson's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
  • Conceding 115.8 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the 18th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This season the Dolphins are ranked 24th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Rams, Johnson rushed for four yards on two carries.
  • Over his last three outings, Johnson has rushed for 36 yards (12.0 per game) on 11 carries.
  • He also has 40 receiving yards on seven catches (13.3 yards per game) .
Johnson's Houston Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Johnson

29

15.6%

108

0

1

4.8%

3.7

Phillip Lindsay

41

22.0%

105

1

2

9.5%

2.6

Tyrod Taylor

5

2.7%

55

1

2

9.5%

11.0

Rex Burkhead

5

2.7%

20

1

1

4.8%

4.0

