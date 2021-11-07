Before placing any bets on David Johnson's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Johnson and the Houston Texans (1-7) take on the Miami Dolphins (1-7) in Week 9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has 29 attempts for a team-high 108 rushing yards (13.5 per game) and zero touchdowns.

He also averages 19.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 20 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown.

His team has run the ball 186 times this season, and he's carried 29 of those attempts (15.6%).

The Texans have thrown the ball in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Miami

Johnson's 80 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Dolphins are 61.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Johnson did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Dolphins.

Note: Johnson's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.

Conceding 115.8 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the 18th-ranked run defense in the league.

This season the Dolphins are ranked 24th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Rams, Johnson rushed for four yards on two carries.

Over his last three outings, Johnson has rushed for 36 yards (12.0 per game) on 11 carries.

He also has 40 receiving yards on seven catches (13.3 yards per game) . .

Johnson's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Johnson 29 15.6% 108 0 1 4.8% 3.7 Phillip Lindsay 41 22.0% 105 1 2 9.5% 2.6 Tyrod Taylor 5 2.7% 55 1 2 9.5% 11.0 Rex Burkhead 5 2.7% 20 1 1 4.8% 4.0

