November 7, 2021
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - San Francisco vs. Arizona

There will be player prop betting options available for Deebo Samuel ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West rivals meet in Week 9 when Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) take on the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Samuel's 819 receiving yards (117.0 per game) lead the 49ers. He has 44 catches on 72 targets with four touchdowns.
  • Samuel has been the target of 32.6% (72 total) of his team's 221 passing attempts this season.
  • Samuel (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 30.4% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have called a pass in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In his four matchups against the Cardinals, Samuel's 58 receiving yards average is 4.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
  • Samuel, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • This week Samuel will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (214.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cardinals' defense is eighth in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bears, Samuel was targeted nine times, totaling 171 yards on six receptions (averaging 28.5 yards per grab).
  • Samuel's 16 grabs (29 targets) have netted him 329 yards (109.7 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

72

32.6%

44

819

4

7

30.4%

George Kittle

28

12.7%

19

227

0

0

0.0%

Mohamed Sanu

21

9.5%

14

172

0

2

8.7%

Kyle Juszczyk

18

8.1%

15

146

1

2

8.7%

