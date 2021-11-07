There will be player prop betting options available for Deebo Samuel ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West rivals meet in Week 9 when Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) take on the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel's 819 receiving yards (117.0 per game) lead the 49ers. He has 44 catches on 72 targets with four touchdowns.

Samuel has been the target of 32.6% (72 total) of his team's 221 passing attempts this season.

Samuel (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 30.4% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have called a pass in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Samuel's matchup with the Cardinals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Arizona

In his four matchups against the Cardinals, Samuel's 58 receiving yards average is 4.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).

Samuel, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

This week Samuel will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (214.0 yards allowed per game).

The Cardinals' defense is eighth in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bears, Samuel was targeted nine times, totaling 171 yards on six receptions (averaging 28.5 yards per grab).

Samuel's 16 grabs (29 targets) have netted him 329 yards (109.7 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 72 32.6% 44 819 4 7 30.4% George Kittle 28 12.7% 19 227 0 0 0.0% Mohamed Sanu 21 9.5% 14 172 0 2 8.7% Kyle Juszczyk 18 8.1% 15 146 1 2 8.7%

Powered By Data Skrive