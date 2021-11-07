Publish date:
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - San Francisco vs. Arizona
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Samuel's 819 receiving yards (117.0 per game) lead the 49ers. He has 44 catches on 72 targets with four touchdowns.
- Samuel has been the target of 32.6% (72 total) of his team's 221 passing attempts this season.
- Samuel (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 30.4% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have called a pass in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Arizona
- In his four matchups against the Cardinals, Samuel's 58 receiving yards average is 4.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
- Samuel, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- This week Samuel will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (214.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Cardinals' defense is eighth in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bears, Samuel was targeted nine times, totaling 171 yards on six receptions (averaging 28.5 yards per grab).
- Samuel's 16 grabs (29 targets) have netted him 329 yards (109.7 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
72
32.6%
44
819
4
7
30.4%
George Kittle
28
12.7%
19
227
0
0
0.0%
Mohamed Sanu
21
9.5%
14
172
0
2
8.7%
Kyle Juszczyk
18
8.1%
15
146
1
2
8.7%
