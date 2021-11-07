Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Deonte Harris, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Harris' New Orleans Saints (5-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) play in a Week 9 matchup between NFC South rivals at Caesars Superdome.

Deonte Harris Prop Bet Odds

Deonte Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has 15 receptions (23 targets) for 271 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 38.7 yards per game.

Harris has been the target of 11.9% (23 total) of his team's 194 passing attempts this season.

The Saints have thrown the ball in 47.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 53.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

In his four matchups against the Falcons, Harris' 0.5 receiving yards average is 36.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).

Harris has not caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons.

The Falcons have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 244.0 yards per game through the air.

The Falcons have given up 15 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Buccaneers last week, Harris was targeted seven times and picked up 35 yards on three receptions.

Harris' four grabs over his last three games have yielded 107 yards (35.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted eight times.

Harris' New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deonte Harris 23 11.9% 15 271 2 1 3.1% Marquez Callaway 33 17.0% 19 284 3 4 12.5% Alvin Kamara 37 19.1% 28 256 4 7 21.9% Adam Trautman 19 9.8% 11 104 0 5 15.6%

