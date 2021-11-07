Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Deonte Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta

Author:

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Deonte Harris, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Harris' New Orleans Saints (5-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) play in a Week 9 matchup between NFC South rivals at Caesars Superdome.

Deonte Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has 15 receptions (23 targets) for 271 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 38.7 yards per game.
  • Harris has been the target of 11.9% (23 total) of his team's 194 passing attempts this season.
  • The Saints have thrown the ball in 47.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 53.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • In his four matchups against the Falcons, Harris' 0.5 receiving yards average is 36.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).
  • Harris has not caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons.
  • The Falcons have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 244.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Falcons have given up 15 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Buccaneers last week, Harris was targeted seven times and picked up 35 yards on three receptions.
  • Harris' four grabs over his last three games have yielded 107 yards (35.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted eight times.

Harris' New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deonte Harris

23

11.9%

15

271

2

1

3.1%

Marquez Callaway

33

17.0%

19

284

3

4

12.5%

Alvin Kamara

37

19.1%

28

256

4

7

21.9%

Adam Trautman

19

9.8%

11

104

0

5

15.6%

