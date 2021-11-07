Publish date:
Deonte Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta
Deonte Harris Prop Bet Odds
Deonte Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has 15 receptions (23 targets) for 271 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 38.7 yards per game.
- Harris has been the target of 11.9% (23 total) of his team's 194 passing attempts this season.
- The Saints have thrown the ball in 47.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 53.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- In his four matchups against the Falcons, Harris' 0.5 receiving yards average is 36.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).
- Harris has not caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons.
- The Falcons have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 244.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Falcons have given up 15 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Buccaneers last week, Harris was targeted seven times and picked up 35 yards on three receptions.
- Harris' four grabs over his last three games have yielded 107 yards (35.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted eight times.
Harris' New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deonte Harris
23
11.9%
15
271
2
1
3.1%
Marquez Callaway
33
17.0%
19
284
3
4
12.5%
Alvin Kamara
37
19.1%
28
256
4
7
21.9%
Adam Trautman
19
9.8%
11
104
0
5
15.6%
