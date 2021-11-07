Derek Carr has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) meet the New York Giants (2-6) in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carr leads Las Vegas with 2,269 passing yards (324.1 per game) and has a 67.7% completion percentage (180-for-266), tossing 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 20 times for 29 yards, averaging 4.1 yards per game.

The Raiders have run 60.6% passing plays and 39.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Carr has attempted 35 of his 266 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. New York

Carr threw for 287 passing yards in one matchup against the Giants, 12.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Carr threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Giants.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.

The Giants have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 259.1 yards per game through the air.

The Giants have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In Week 7 against the Eagles, Carr went 31-for-34 (91.2 percent) for 323 yards, while tossing two touchdowns and one interception.

Carr has 870 passing yards (290.0 ypg) to lead Las Vegas, completing 74% of his throws and recording four touchdown passes with two interceptions over his last three games.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 51 19.2% 38 399 2 7 20.0% Darren Waller 53 19.9% 33 378 2 7 20.0% Bryan Edwards 31 11.7% 18 346 1 4 11.4%

