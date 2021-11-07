Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Las Vegas vs. New York

Author:

Derek Carr has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) meet the New York Giants (2-6) in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carr leads Las Vegas with 2,269 passing yards (324.1 per game) and has a 67.7% completion percentage (180-for-266), tossing 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 20 times for 29 yards, averaging 4.1 yards per game.
  • The Raiders have run 60.6% passing plays and 39.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Carr has attempted 35 of his 266 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. New York

  • Carr threw for 287 passing yards in one matchup against the Giants, 12.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Carr threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Giants.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
  • The Giants have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 259.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Giants have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In Week 7 against the Eagles, Carr went 31-for-34 (91.2 percent) for 323 yards, while tossing two touchdowns and one interception.
  • Carr has 870 passing yards (290.0 ypg) to lead Las Vegas, completing 74% of his throws and recording four touchdown passes with two interceptions over his last three games.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

51

19.2%

38

399

2

7

20.0%

Darren Waller

53

19.9%

33

378

2

7

20.0%

Bryan Edwards

31

11.7%

18

346

1

4

11.4%

