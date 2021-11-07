Publish date:
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Smith's 421 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Eagles. He's been targeted 56 times and has totaled 33 catches and one touchdown (52.6 yards per game).
- So far this season, 21.6% of the 259 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.
- Smith has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 5.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have thrown the ball in 55.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The Chargers are giving up 216.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The Chargers have surrendered nine touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are second in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Smith put together a 15-yard performance against the Lions last week on one catch (15 yards per catch) while being targeted three times.
- Smith has caught eight passes on 16 targets for 107 yards, averaging 35.7 yards over his last three outings.
Smith's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
56
21.6%
33
421
1
2
5.7%
Quez Watkins
28
10.8%
20
366
0
4
11.4%
Dallas Goedert
31
12.0%
24
358
2
5
14.3%
Jalen Reagor
32
12.4%
20
165
2
2
5.7%
