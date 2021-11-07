There will be player prop betting options available for Devonta Smith before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith's 421 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Eagles. He's been targeted 56 times and has totaled 33 catches and one touchdown (52.6 yards per game).

So far this season, 21.6% of the 259 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.

Smith has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 5.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have thrown the ball in 55.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Chargers are giving up 216.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers have surrendered nine touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Smith put together a 15-yard performance against the Lions last week on one catch (15 yards per catch) while being targeted three times.

Smith has caught eight passes on 16 targets for 107 yards, averaging 35.7 yards over his last three outings.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 56 21.6% 33 421 1 2 5.7% Quez Watkins 28 10.8% 20 366 0 4 11.4% Dallas Goedert 31 12.0% 24 358 2 5 14.3% Jalen Reagor 32 12.4% 20 165 2 2 5.7%

