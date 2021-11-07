Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Devonta Smith before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Smith's 421 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Eagles. He's been targeted 56 times and has totaled 33 catches and one touchdown (52.6 yards per game).
  • So far this season, 21.6% of the 259 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.
  • Smith has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 5.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have thrown the ball in 55.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Chargers are giving up 216.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chargers have surrendered nine touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Smith put together a 15-yard performance against the Lions last week on one catch (15 yards per catch) while being targeted three times.
  • Smith has caught eight passes on 16 targets for 107 yards, averaging 35.7 yards over his last three outings.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

56

21.6%

33

421

1

2

5.7%

Quez Watkins

28

10.8%

20

366

0

4

11.4%

Dallas Goedert

31

12.0%

24

358

2

5

14.3%

Jalen Reagor

32

12.4%

20

165

2

2

5.7%

Powered By Data Skrive