November 7, 2021
Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New York vs. Las Vegas

Oddsmakers have listed player prop bets for Devontae Booker ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Booker and the New York Giants (2-6) square off against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Booker has rushed for 216 yards on 64 carries (27.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.
  • And he has added 17 catches for 138 yards (17.3 per game) and one receiving TD.
  • He has handled 64, or 33.9%, of his team's 189 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Giants have called a pass in 61.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The Raiders give up 131.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Raiders have allowed eight rushing touchdowns, 18th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Booker carried the ball 15 times for 60 yards (four yards per attempt).
  • Booker tacked on five catches for 65 yards.
  • Booker has run for 152 yards on 41 carries (50.7 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three games.
  • He has tacked on 11 catches for 108 yards (36.0 per game).

Booker's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devontae Booker

64

33.9%

216

2

13

36.1%

3.4

Daniel Jones

46

24.3%

241

2

9

25.0%

5.2

Saquon Barkley

54

28.6%

195

2

10

27.8%

3.6

Elijhaa Penny

17

9.0%

54

1

2

5.6%

3.2

