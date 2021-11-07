Publish date:
Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New York vs. Las Vegas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds
Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Booker has rushed for 216 yards on 64 carries (27.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.
- And he has added 17 catches for 138 yards (17.3 per game) and one receiving TD.
- He has handled 64, or 33.9%, of his team's 189 rushing attempts this season.
- The Giants have called a pass in 61.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Booker's matchup with the Raiders.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The Raiders give up 131.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
- The Raiders have allowed eight rushing touchdowns, 18th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Booker carried the ball 15 times for 60 yards (four yards per attempt).
- Booker tacked on five catches for 65 yards.
- Booker has run for 152 yards on 41 carries (50.7 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three games.
- He has tacked on 11 catches for 108 yards (36.0 per game).
Booker's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devontae Booker
64
33.9%
216
2
13
36.1%
3.4
Daniel Jones
46
24.3%
241
2
9
25.0%
5.2
Saquon Barkley
54
28.6%
195
2
10
27.8%
3.6
Elijhaa Penny
17
9.0%
54
1
2
5.6%
3.2
Powered By Data Skrive