Oddsmakers have listed player prop bets for Devontae Booker ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Booker and the New York Giants (2-6) square off against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Booker has rushed for 216 yards on 64 carries (27.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.

And he has added 17 catches for 138 yards (17.3 per game) and one receiving TD.

He has handled 64, or 33.9%, of his team's 189 rushing attempts this season.

The Giants have called a pass in 61.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The Raiders give up 131.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.

The Raiders have allowed eight rushing touchdowns, 18th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Booker carried the ball 15 times for 60 yards (four yards per attempt).

Booker tacked on five catches for 65 yards.

Booker has run for 152 yards on 41 carries (50.7 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three games.

He has tacked on 11 catches for 108 yards (36.0 per game).

Booker's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devontae Booker 64 33.9% 216 2 13 36.1% 3.4 Daniel Jones 46 24.3% 241 2 9 25.0% 5.2 Saquon Barkley 54 28.6% 195 2 10 27.8% 3.6 Elijhaa Penny 17 9.0% 54 1 2 5.6% 3.2

