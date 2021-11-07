Before placing any wagers on Diontae Johnson's player prop bet markets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) take the field against the Chicago Bears (3-5) in Week 9 at Heinz Field.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has hauled in 40 catches for 474 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 63 times, and averages 67.7 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 23.3% of the 270 passes thrown by his team have gone Johnson's way.

Johnson (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.4% of the time while running the football 37.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Chicago

The 252.8 passing yards the Bears allow per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bears defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Browns, Johnson caught six passes for 98 yards (16.3 yards per reception) while being targeted 13 times.

Over his last three games, Johnson racked up 17 catches on 28 targets and averaged 80.3 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 63 23.3% 40 474 3 6 18.2% Chase Claypool 47 17.4% 26 403 1 5 15.2% Najee Harris 49 18.1% 37 273 2 10 30.3% Pat Freiermuth 27 10.0% 22 202 2 5 15.2%

