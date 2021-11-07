Publish date:
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Pittsburgh vs. Chicago
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson has hauled in 40 catches for 474 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 63 times, and averages 67.7 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 23.3% of the 270 passes thrown by his team have gone Johnson's way.
- Johnson (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.4% of the time while running the football 37.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Chicago
- The 252.8 passing yards the Bears allow per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bears defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Browns, Johnson caught six passes for 98 yards (16.3 yards per reception) while being targeted 13 times.
- Over his last three games, Johnson racked up 17 catches on 28 targets and averaged 80.3 receiving yards with one touchdown.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
63
23.3%
40
474
3
6
18.2%
Chase Claypool
47
17.4%
26
403
1
5
15.2%
Najee Harris
49
18.1%
37
273
2
10
30.3%
Pat Freiermuth
27
10.0%
22
202
2
5
15.2%
