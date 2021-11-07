The Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-3, 0-0 MAC) host the Ohio Bobcats (2-7, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 in matchup between MAC rivals at Rynearson Stadium. Ohio is an 8-point underdog. The game's over/under is 60.

Odds for Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio

Over/Under Insights

Eastern Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 60-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.

Ohio and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in three of nine games this season.

Tuesday's total is 2.4 points higher than the combined 57.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 58.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Eagles and their opponents score an average of 56.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer than Tuesday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 55.4 points, 4.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Eastern Michigan has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Eagles are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 8 points or more.

Eastern Michigan's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The Eagles score 34.9 points per game, 3.6 more than the Bobcats allow per outing (31.3).

Eastern Michigan is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31.3 points.

The Eagles average 53.7 fewer yards per game (385.7) than the Bobcats allow per contest (439.4).

Eastern Michigan is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up more than 439.4 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over four more times (11 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Ohio Stats and Trends

Ohio has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Bobcats have been underdogs by 8 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Ohio has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).

This year the Bobcats rack up 4.9 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Eagles allow (27.6).

When Ohio puts up more than 27.6 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Bobcats collect 366.0 yards per game, 58.2 fewer yards than the 424.2 the Eagles give up.

Ohio is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 424.2 yards.

This season the Bobcats have 12 turnovers, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (13).

