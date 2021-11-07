Publish date:
Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio
Over/Under Insights
- Eastern Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 60-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.
- Ohio and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in three of nine games this season.
- Tuesday's total is 2.4 points higher than the combined 57.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to allow 58.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Eagles and their opponents score an average of 56.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer than Tuesday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 55.4 points, 4.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends
- Eastern Michigan has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Eagles are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 8 points or more.
- Eastern Michigan's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- The Eagles score 34.9 points per game, 3.6 more than the Bobcats allow per outing (31.3).
- Eastern Michigan is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31.3 points.
- The Eagles average 53.7 fewer yards per game (385.7) than the Bobcats allow per contest (439.4).
- Eastern Michigan is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up more than 439.4 yards.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over four more times (11 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Ohio Stats and Trends
- Ohio has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- The Bobcats have been underdogs by 8 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Ohio has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).
- This year the Bobcats rack up 4.9 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Eagles allow (27.6).
- When Ohio puts up more than 27.6 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Bobcats collect 366.0 yards per game, 58.2 fewer yards than the 424.2 the Eagles give up.
- Ohio is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 424.2 yards.
- This season the Bobcats have 12 turnovers, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Eastern Michigan
|Stats
|Ohio
34.9
Avg. Points Scored
22.7
27.6
Avg. Points Allowed
31.3
385.7
Avg. Total Yards
366.0
424.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
439.4
11
Giveaways
12
13
Takeaways
7