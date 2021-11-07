There will be player prop bets available for Elijah Mitchell ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Mitchell and the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 9 with the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell has racked up a team-high 433 rushing yards (61.9 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

And he has tacked on four catches for 30 yards (4.3 per game).

His team has run the ball 194 times this season, and he's carried 81 of those attempts (41.8%).

The 49ers have thrown the football in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Arizona

Against the Cardinals, Mitchell's 43 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 16.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mitchell did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals allow 120.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.

The 49ers are up against the NFL's third-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (four this year).

Recent Performances

Against the Bears last week, Mitchell rushed 18 times for 137 yards (7.6 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

Mitchell has rushed for 287 yards on 45 carries (95.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns in his last three games.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 81 41.8% 433 3 10 40.0% 5.3 Trey Sermon 31 16.0% 135 1 1 4.0% 4.4 Trey Lance 27 13.9% 133 1 4 16.0% 4.9 JaMycal Hasty 12 6.2% 46 1 3 12.0% 3.8

