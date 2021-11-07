Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - San Francisco vs. Arizona

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Elijah Mitchell ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Mitchell and the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 9 with the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mitchell has racked up a team-high 433 rushing yards (61.9 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on four catches for 30 yards (4.3 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 194 times this season, and he's carried 81 of those attempts (41.8%).
  • The 49ers have thrown the football in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Against the Cardinals, Mitchell's 43 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 16.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mitchell did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Cardinals.
  • The Cardinals allow 120.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.
  • The 49ers are up against the NFL's third-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (four this year).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bears last week, Mitchell rushed 18 times for 137 yards (7.6 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • Mitchell has rushed for 287 yards on 45 carries (95.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns in his last three games.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

81

41.8%

433

3

10

40.0%

5.3

Trey Sermon

31

16.0%

135

1

1

4.0%

4.4

Trey Lance

27

13.9%

133

1

4

16.0%

4.9

JaMycal Hasty

12

6.2%

46

1

3

12.0%

3.8

