Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - San Francisco vs. Arizona
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mitchell has racked up a team-high 433 rushing yards (61.9 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on four catches for 30 yards (4.3 per game).
- His team has run the ball 194 times this season, and he's carried 81 of those attempts (41.8%).
- The 49ers have thrown the football in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Against the Cardinals, Mitchell's 43 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 16.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mitchell did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Cardinals.
- The Cardinals allow 120.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.
- The 49ers are up against the NFL's third-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (four this year).
Recent Performances
- Against the Bears last week, Mitchell rushed 18 times for 137 yards (7.6 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
- Mitchell has rushed for 287 yards on 45 carries (95.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns in his last three games.
Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Elijah Mitchell
81
41.8%
433
3
10
40.0%
5.3
Trey Sermon
31
16.0%
135
1
1
4.0%
4.4
Trey Lance
27
13.9%
133
1
4
16.0%
4.9
JaMycal Hasty
12
6.2%
46
1
3
12.0%
3.8
