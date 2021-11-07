Publish date:
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Buffalo vs. Jacksonville
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has totaled 413 receiving yards (59.0 per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes on 43 targets.
- So far this season, 15.6% of the 275 passes thrown by his team have gone Sanders' way.
- Sanders (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.3% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.7% of the time while running the football 42.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- In his two matchups against the Jaguars, Sanders' 66 receiving yards average is 12.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).
- In two matchups with the Jaguars, Sanders has not had a touchdown catch.
- Note: Sanders' stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
- The 289.9 passing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Sanders did not record a catch in last week's game against the Dolphins.
- Sanders has reeled in eight passes (17 targets) for 145 yards (48.3 per game) and has two touchdowns in his last three games.
Sanders' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Emmanuel Sanders
43
15.6%
24
413
4
6
11.3%
Stefon Diggs
65
23.6%
42
503
3
13
24.5%
Cole Beasley
56
20.4%
43
413
1
7
13.2%
Dawson Knox
27
9.8%
21
286
5
7
13.2%
