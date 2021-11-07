Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Buffalo vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Before Emmanuel Sanders hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders has totaled 413 receiving yards (59.0 per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes on 43 targets.
  • So far this season, 15.6% of the 275 passes thrown by his team have gone Sanders' way.
  • Sanders (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.3% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.7% of the time while running the football 42.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with the Jaguars.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • In his two matchups against the Jaguars, Sanders' 66 receiving yards average is 12.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).
  • In two matchups with the Jaguars, Sanders has not had a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Sanders' stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
  • The 289.9 passing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Sanders did not record a catch in last week's game against the Dolphins.
  • Sanders has reeled in eight passes (17 targets) for 145 yards (48.3 per game) and has two touchdowns in his last three games.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Emmanuel Sanders

43

15.6%

24

413

4

6

11.3%

Stefon Diggs

65

23.6%

42

503

3

13

24.5%

Cole Beasley

56

20.4%

43

413

1

7

13.2%

Dawson Knox

27

9.8%

21

286

5

7

13.2%

Powered By Data Skrive