Before Emmanuel Sanders hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has totaled 413 receiving yards (59.0 per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes on 43 targets.

So far this season, 15.6% of the 275 passes thrown by his team have gone Sanders' way.

Sanders (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.3% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.7% of the time while running the football 42.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

In his two matchups against the Jaguars, Sanders' 66 receiving yards average is 12.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).

In two matchups with the Jaguars, Sanders has not had a touchdown catch.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.

The 289.9 passing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

Sanders did not record a catch in last week's game against the Dolphins.

Sanders has reeled in eight passes (17 targets) for 145 yards (48.3 per game) and has two touchdowns in his last three games.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 43 15.6% 24 413 4 6 11.3% Stefon Diggs 65 23.6% 42 503 3 13 24.5% Cole Beasley 56 20.4% 43 413 1 7 13.2% Dawson Knox 27 9.8% 21 286 5 7 13.2%

