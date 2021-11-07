Ezekiel Elliott will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) square off against the Denver Broncos (4-4) in Week 9 at AT&T Stadium.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Elliott's team-high 571 rushing yards (81.6 per game) have come on 118 carries, with five touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 20 catches for 128 yards (18.3 per game) and one receiving TD.

He has received 118 of his team's 218 carries this season (54.1%).

The Cowboys have run 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Denver

In his single career matchups, Elliott put up eight rushing yards versus the Broncos, 66.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Elliott did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Broncos.

The Broncos give up 100.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense.

This year the Broncos have conceded six rushing TDs. They are ranked eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Elliott picked up 50 yards on 16 carries.

He put up 23 yards on four receptions.

Elliott has 54 carries for 229 yards (76.3 yards per game) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Elliott also has 13 catches for 75 yards (25.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 118 54.1% 571 5 19 48.7% 4.8 Tony Pollard 68 31.2% 392 1 9 23.1% 5.8 Dak Prescott 22 10.1% 70 0 9 23.1% 3.2 CeeDee Lamb 4 1.8% 18 0 2 5.1% 4.5

