November 7, 2021
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Dallas vs. Denver

Ezekiel Elliott will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) square off against the Denver Broncos (4-4) in Week 9 at AT&T Stadium.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Elliott's team-high 571 rushing yards (81.6 per game) have come on 118 carries, with five touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 20 catches for 128 yards (18.3 per game) and one receiving TD.
  • He has received 118 of his team's 218 carries this season (54.1%).
  • The Cowboys have run 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Denver

  • In his single career matchups, Elliott put up eight rushing yards versus the Broncos, 66.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Elliott did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Broncos.
  • The Broncos give up 100.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Broncos have conceded six rushing TDs. They are ranked eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Elliott picked up 50 yards on 16 carries.
  • He put up 23 yards on four receptions.
  • Elliott has 54 carries for 229 yards (76.3 yards per game) and one touchdown in his last three games.
  • Elliott also has 13 catches for 75 yards (25.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ezekiel Elliott

118

54.1%

571

5

19

48.7%

4.8

Tony Pollard

68

31.2%

392

1

9

23.1%

5.8

Dak Prescott

22

10.1%

70

0

9

23.1%

3.2

CeeDee Lamb

4

1.8%

18

0

2

5.1%

4.5

