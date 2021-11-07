Publish date:
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Dallas vs. Denver
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Elliott's team-high 571 rushing yards (81.6 per game) have come on 118 carries, with five touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on 20 catches for 128 yards (18.3 per game) and one receiving TD.
- He has received 118 of his team's 218 carries this season (54.1%).
- The Cowboys have run 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Elliott's matchup with the Broncos.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Denver
- In his single career matchups, Elliott put up eight rushing yards versus the Broncos, 66.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Elliott did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Broncos.
- The Broncos give up 100.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Broncos have conceded six rushing TDs. They are ranked eighth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Elliott picked up 50 yards on 16 carries.
- He put up 23 yards on four receptions.
- Elliott has 54 carries for 229 yards (76.3 yards per game) and one touchdown in his last three games.
- Elliott also has 13 catches for 75 yards (25.0 per game) and one touchdown.
Elliott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ezekiel Elliott
118
54.1%
571
5
19
48.7%
4.8
Tony Pollard
68
31.2%
392
1
9
23.1%
5.8
Dak Prescott
22
10.1%
70
0
9
23.1%
3.2
CeeDee Lamb
4
1.8%
18
0
2
5.1%
4.5
Powered By Data Skrive