Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Hunter Renfrow, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) and the New York Giants (2-6) take the field in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow has 38 catches (51 targets) and paces the Raiders with 399 receiving yards (57.0 ypg) plus two touchdowns.

Renfrow has been the target of 19.2% (51 total) of his team's 266 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Renfrow has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.4% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

The Giants are conceding 259.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

The Giants have allowed 15 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In his Week 7 outing against the Eagles, Renfrow was targeted eight times, totaling 58 yards on seven receptions.

Renfrow has caught 16 passes on 21 targets for 150 yards, averaging 50.0 yards over his last three outings.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 51 19.2% 38 399 2 7 20.0% Darren Waller 53 19.9% 33 378 2 7 20.0% Bryan Edwards 31 11.7% 18 346 1 4 11.4% Kenyan Drake 23 8.6% 18 187 1 3 8.6%

