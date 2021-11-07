Publish date:
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Las Vegas vs. New York
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Renfrow has 38 catches (51 targets) and paces the Raiders with 399 receiving yards (57.0 ypg) plus two touchdowns.
- Renfrow has been the target of 19.2% (51 total) of his team's 266 passing attempts this season.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Renfrow has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- The Giants are conceding 259.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
- The Giants have allowed 15 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 7 outing against the Eagles, Renfrow was targeted eight times, totaling 58 yards on seven receptions.
- Renfrow has caught 16 passes on 21 targets for 150 yards, averaging 50.0 yards over his last three outings.
Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
51
19.2%
38
399
2
7
20.0%
Darren Waller
53
19.9%
33
378
2
7
20.0%
Bryan Edwards
31
11.7%
18
346
1
4
11.4%
Kenyan Drake
23
8.6%
18
187
1
3
8.6%
