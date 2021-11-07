Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Las Vegas vs. New York

Author:

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Hunter Renfrow, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) and the New York Giants (2-6) take the field in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Renfrow has 38 catches (51 targets) and paces the Raiders with 399 receiving yards (57.0 ypg) plus two touchdowns.
  • Renfrow has been the target of 19.2% (51 total) of his team's 266 passing attempts this season.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Renfrow has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.4% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Renfrow's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • The Giants are conceding 259.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Giants have allowed 15 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 7 outing against the Eagles, Renfrow was targeted eight times, totaling 58 yards on seven receptions.
  • Renfrow has caught 16 passes on 21 targets for 150 yards, averaging 50.0 yards over his last three outings.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

51

19.2%

38

399

2

7

20.0%

Darren Waller

53

19.9%

33

378

2

7

20.0%

Bryan Edwards

31

11.7%

18

346

1

4

11.4%

Kenyan Drake

23

8.6%

18

187

1

3

8.6%

Powered By Data Skrive