Injury Updates, Fantasy Help and NFL Bets for Week 9

Who’s In and Who’s Out

Most of the top-tier fantasy talent on the injury report this week, guys like Derrick Henry and Aaron Rodgers, have already been ruled out. But there’s still plenty of key players, like DeAndre Hopkins, who remain questionable or who are game-time decisions. Read the Week 9 injury report to see which players are giving it a go Sunday and who’s staying on the sideline.

Winners Club Live Stream and Twitter Takeover

Essential Reading

NFL Best Bets: Our analysts have been stellar making NFL Against the Spread and Over/Under picks this season and our very own Jen Piacenti is ranked 24th on SharpRank. So who are they behind this week? The Bills, Cowboys and Aaron Rodgers-less Packers are getting a lot of love. See what other bets our analysts are taking and read their explanations.

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Justin Herbert fantasy managers have not been pleased with his performance the last few weeks. Michael Fabiano isn’t out on him yet—that’s why Herbert is his quarterback Start of the Week! See who else Fabiano recommends you plug in before your lineup locks.

NFL Player Prop Bets: Shawn Childs is 21-17 on his player props this season and he has five for you to take on Sunday.

Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Matt De Lima compiled everything you need to know for Week 9 of the season including buy, sell and hold advice for a few players ahead of the looming trade deadline.

Week 9 Fantasy Player Rankings and Projections: Childs meticulously projects stat lines every week for every skill position player you could care about in a fantasy football setting. Review his projections to help you set your lineup.

Odell Beckham Jr. Best Fantasy Landing Spots: Bill Enright muses where the disgruntled former Browns receiver could end up after his time in Cleveland came to a close this past week.

DFS Picks for Week 9: Childs helps you craft the ideal DFS lineup by breaking down the top-tier talent and value plays at each position.

