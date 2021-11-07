Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Ja'Marr Chase for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North opponents square off in Week 9 when Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) hit the field against the Cleveland Browns (4-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Chase has 38 catches (60 targets), leading his team with 786 receiving yards (98.3 per game) plus seven touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 24.2% of the 248 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 20.7% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have thrown the football in 55.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • This week Chase will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (239.4 yards allowed per game).
  • With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Browns defense is ranked 29th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jets, Chase reeled in three passes for 32 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.
  • In his last three games, Chase's 15 receptions are good enough for 330 yards (110.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 25 times.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

60

24.2%

38

786

7

6

20.7%

Tyler Boyd

53

21.4%

37

398

2

5

17.2%

Tee Higgins

49

19.8%

29

353

2

6

20.7%

C.J. Uzomah

23

9.3%

21

289

5

1

3.4%

