Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Chase has 38 catches (60 targets), leading his team with 786 receiving yards (98.3 per game) plus seven touchdowns.
- So far this season, 24.2% of the 248 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 20.7% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the football in 55.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- This week Chase will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (239.4 yards allowed per game).
- With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Browns defense is ranked 29th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jets, Chase reeled in three passes for 32 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.
- In his last three games, Chase's 15 receptions are good enough for 330 yards (110.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 25 times.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
60
24.2%
38
786
7
6
20.7%
Tyler Boyd
53
21.4%
37
398
2
5
17.2%
Tee Higgins
49
19.8%
29
353
2
6
20.7%
C.J. Uzomah
23
9.3%
21
289
5
1
3.4%
