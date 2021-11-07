In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Ja'Marr Chase for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North opponents square off in Week 9 when Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) hit the field against the Cleveland Browns (4-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Chase has 38 catches (60 targets), leading his team with 786 receiving yards (98.3 per game) plus seven touchdowns.

So far this season, 24.2% of the 248 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 20.7% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the football in 55.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

This week Chase will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (239.4 yards allowed per game).

With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Browns defense is ranked 29th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Chase reeled in three passes for 32 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.

In his last three games, Chase's 15 receptions are good enough for 330 yards (110.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 25 times.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 60 24.2% 38 786 7 6 20.7% Tyler Boyd 53 21.4% 37 398 2 5 17.2% Tee Higgins 49 19.8% 29 353 2 6 20.7% C.J. Uzomah 23 9.3% 21 289 5 1 3.4%

