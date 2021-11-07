Before Jalen Hurts hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. This Week 9 matchup sees Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts has thrown for 1,819 yards (227.4 ypg) to lead Philadelphia, completing 61.3% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 73 times for 432 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 54.0 yards per game.

The Eagles have thrown the football in 55.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Hurts accounts for 41.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 256 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

This week Hurts will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (216.7 yards allowed per game).

The Chargers have allowed nine touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Hurts completed 64.3% of his pass attempts for 103 yards.

He also ran the ball seven times for 71 yards, averaging 10.1 yards per carry on the ground.

Hurts has 454 passing yards (151.3 ypg), completing 52.7% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 176 rushing yards (58.7 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 56 21.6% 33 421 1 2 5.7% Quez Watkins 28 10.8% 20 366 0 4 11.4% Dallas Goedert 31 12.0% 24 358 2 5 14.3%

Powered By Data Skrive