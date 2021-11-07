Publish date:
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hurts has thrown for 1,819 yards (227.4 ypg) to lead Philadelphia, completing 61.3% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- He's also rushed 73 times for 432 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 54.0 yards per game.
- The Eagles have thrown the football in 55.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
- Hurts accounts for 41.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 256 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with the Chargers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- This week Hurts will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (216.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Chargers have allowed nine touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are second in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Lions, Hurts completed 64.3% of his pass attempts for 103 yards.
- He also ran the ball seven times for 71 yards, averaging 10.1 yards per carry on the ground.
- Hurts has 454 passing yards (151.3 ypg), completing 52.7% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 176 rushing yards (58.7 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
56
21.6%
33
421
1
2
5.7%
Quez Watkins
28
10.8%
20
366
0
4
11.4%
Dallas Goedert
31
12.0%
24
358
2
5
14.3%
Powered By Data Skrive