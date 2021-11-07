Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before Jalen Hurts hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. This Week 9 matchup sees Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hurts has thrown for 1,819 yards (227.4 ypg) to lead Philadelphia, completing 61.3% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 73 times for 432 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 54.0 yards per game.
  • The Eagles have thrown the football in 55.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Hurts accounts for 41.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 256 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • This week Hurts will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (216.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Chargers have allowed nine touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Lions, Hurts completed 64.3% of his pass attempts for 103 yards.
  • He also ran the ball seven times for 71 yards, averaging 10.1 yards per carry on the ground.
  • Hurts has 454 passing yards (151.3 ypg), completing 52.7% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 176 rushing yards (58.7 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

56

21.6%

33

421

1

2

5.7%

Quez Watkins

28

10.8%

20

366

0

4

11.4%

Dallas Goedert

31

12.0%

24

358

2

5

14.3%

Powered By Data Skrive