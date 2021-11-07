Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for James Conner, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC West opponents meet in Week 9 when Conner's Arizona Cardinals (7-1) take on the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conner has rushed for 358 yards (44.8 per game) on 94 carries with eight touchdowns.

He also has five receptions for 34 yards (4.3 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 245 times this season, and he's taken 94 of those attempts (38.4%).

The Cardinals have thrown the football in 51.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 3 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Over his two career matchups against the 49ers, Conner averaged 36 rushing yards per game, 4.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of two games versus the 49ers Conner has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 49ers allow 127.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.

Conner and the Cardinals will face off against the NFL's 24th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

Against the Packers last week, Conner rushed five times for 22 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.

During his last three games, Conner has rushed for 157 yards (52.3 per game) on 31 carries with three touchdowns.

Conner's Arizona Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Conner 94 38.4% 358 8 20 37.7% 3.8 Chase Edmonds 75 30.6% 427 1 11 20.8% 5.7 Kyler Murray 49 20.0% 147 3 16 30.2% 3.0 Rondale Moore 11 4.5% 61 0 4 7.5% 5.5

