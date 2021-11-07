Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Arizona vs. San Francisco

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for James Conner, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC West opponents meet in Week 9 when Conner's Arizona Cardinals (7-1) take on the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Conner has rushed for 358 yards (44.8 per game) on 94 carries with eight touchdowns.
  • He also has five receptions for 34 yards (4.3 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 245 times this season, and he's taken 94 of those attempts (38.4%).
  • The Cardinals have thrown the football in 51.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Conner's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

3

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Over his two career matchups against the 49ers, Conner averaged 36 rushing yards per game, 4.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of two games versus the 49ers Conner has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 49ers allow 127.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.
  • Conner and the Cardinals will face off against the NFL's 24th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Packers last week, Conner rushed five times for 22 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
  • During his last three games, Conner has rushed for 157 yards (52.3 per game) on 31 carries with three touchdowns.

Conner's Arizona Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

James Conner

94

38.4%

358

8

20

37.7%

3.8

Chase Edmonds

75

30.6%

427

1

11

20.8%

5.7

Kyler Murray

49

20.0%

147

3

16

30.2%

3.0

Rondale Moore

11

4.5%

61

0

4

7.5%

5.5

Powered By Data Skrive