Publish date:
James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Arizona vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
James Conner Prop Bet Odds
James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Conner has rushed for 358 yards (44.8 per game) on 94 carries with eight touchdowns.
- He also has five receptions for 34 yards (4.3 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 245 times this season, and he's taken 94 of those attempts (38.4%).
- The Cardinals have thrown the football in 51.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Conner's matchup with the 49ers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
3
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Over his two career matchups against the 49ers, Conner averaged 36 rushing yards per game, 4.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In one of two games versus the 49ers Conner has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 49ers allow 127.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.
- Conner and the Cardinals will face off against the NFL's 24th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).
Recent Performances
- Against the Packers last week, Conner rushed five times for 22 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
- During his last three games, Conner has rushed for 157 yards (52.3 per game) on 31 carries with three touchdowns.
Conner's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
James Conner
94
38.4%
358
8
20
37.7%
3.8
Chase Edmonds
75
30.6%
427
1
11
20.8%
5.7
Kyler Murray
49
20.0%
147
3
16
30.2%
3.0
Rondale Moore
11
4.5%
61
0
4
7.5%
5.5
Powered By Data Skrive