Publish date:
Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia
Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds
Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook has collected 260 receiving yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 23 balls on 38 targets.
- Cook has been the target of 13.5% (38 total) of his team's 282 passing attempts this season.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Cook has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have called a pass in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Cook is averaging 19.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Eagles, 8.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (28.5).
- Cook has caught a touchdown pass versus the Eagles once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Cook's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The Eagles are allowing 234.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Patriots, Cook was targeted five times and recorded two catches for 25 yards.
- Cook has put up 79 yards during his last three games (26.3 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in seven passes on 15 targets.
Cook's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jared Cook
38
13.5%
23
260
2
5
15.2%
Mike Williams
61
21.6%
35
517
6
5
15.2%
Keenan Allen
69
24.5%
45
496
2
11
33.3%
Austin Ekeler
42
14.9%
33
302
3
5
15.2%
