In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Jared Cook for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Cook's Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) hit the field in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has collected 260 receiving yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 23 balls on 38 targets.

Cook has been the target of 13.5% (38 total) of his team's 282 passing attempts this season.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Cook has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have called a pass in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Cook is averaging 19.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Eagles, 8.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (28.5).

Cook has caught a touchdown pass versus the Eagles once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Cook's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The Eagles are allowing 234.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Patriots, Cook was targeted five times and recorded two catches for 25 yards.

Cook has put up 79 yards during his last three games (26.3 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in seven passes on 15 targets.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jared Cook 38 13.5% 23 260 2 5 15.2% Mike Williams 61 21.6% 35 517 6 5 15.2% Keenan Allen 69 24.5% 45 496 2 11 33.3% Austin Ekeler 42 14.9% 33 302 3 5 15.2%

Powered By Data Skrive