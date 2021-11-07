Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Jared Cook for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Cook's Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) hit the field in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook has collected 260 receiving yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 23 balls on 38 targets.
  • Cook has been the target of 13.5% (38 total) of his team's 282 passing attempts this season.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Cook has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have called a pass in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Cook is averaging 19.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Eagles, 8.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (28.5).
  • Cook has caught a touchdown pass versus the Eagles once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Cook's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • The Eagles are allowing 234.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Eagles have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Patriots, Cook was targeted five times and recorded two catches for 25 yards.
  • Cook has put up 79 yards during his last three games (26.3 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in seven passes on 15 targets.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jared Cook

38

13.5%

23

260

2

5

15.2%

Mike Williams

61

21.6%

35

517

6

5

15.2%

Keenan Allen

69

24.5%

45

496

2

11

33.3%

Austin Ekeler

42

14.9%

33

302

3

5

15.2%

