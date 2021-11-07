Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for Javonte Williams ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Williams and the Denver Broncos (4-4) hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) in Week 9 at AT&T Stadium.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has 355 yards on 78 carries (44.4 ypg), with one touchdown.

He has added 22 catches for 135 yards (16.9 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 78, or 41.5%, of his team's 188 rushing attempts this season.

The Broncos have run 59.7% passing plays and 40.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Dallas

The Cowboys allow 88.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.

Williams and the Broncos will face off against the NFL's sixth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (five).

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team last week, Williams rushed nine times for 35 yards.

He also caught two passes for 13 yards.

In his last three games, Williams has racked up 24 carries for 108 yards (36.0 per game).

He has added 60 receiving yards on 11 catches (20.0 yards per game) plus one TD.

Williams' Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Javonte Williams 78 41.5% 355 1 10 28.6% 4.6 Melvin Gordon III 88 46.8% 397 3 15 42.9% 4.5 Teddy Bridgewater 18 9.6% 70 0 7 20.0% 3.9 Damarea Crockett 3 1.6% 7 0 3 8.6% 2.3

