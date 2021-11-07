Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Denver vs. Dallas

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for Javonte Williams ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Williams and the Denver Broncos (4-4) hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) in Week 9 at AT&T Stadium.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has 355 yards on 78 carries (44.4 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He has added 22 catches for 135 yards (16.9 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 78, or 41.5%, of his team's 188 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Broncos have run 59.7% passing plays and 40.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • The Cowboys allow 88.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
  • Williams and the Broncos will face off against the NFL's sixth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (five).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Football Team last week, Williams rushed nine times for 35 yards.
  • He also caught two passes for 13 yards.
  • In his last three games, Williams has racked up 24 carries for 108 yards (36.0 per game).
  • He has added 60 receiving yards on 11 catches (20.0 yards per game) plus one TD.

Williams' Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Javonte Williams

78

41.5%

355

1

10

28.6%

4.6

Melvin Gordon III

88

46.8%

397

3

15

42.9%

4.5

Teddy Bridgewater

18

9.6%

70

0

7

20.0%

3.9

Damarea Crockett

3

1.6%

7

0

3

8.6%

2.3

