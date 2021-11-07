Publish date:
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Miami vs. Houston
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waddle's stat line this year shows 48 catches for 413 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 51.6 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 68 times.
- Waddle has been the target of 68 of his team's 316 passing attempts this season, or 21.5% of the target share.
- Waddle (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.6% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins have thrown the football in 65.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Houston
- The Texans have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 266.3 yards per game through the air.
- With 15 passing TDs conceded this season, the Texans defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Waddle put together a 29-yard performance against the Bills last week on four catches while being targeted 11 times.
- Waddle's stat line during his last three games shows 21 grabs for 182 yards and two touchdowns. He put up 60.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 32 times.
Waddle's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
68
21.5%
48
413
3
8
27.6%
Mike Gesicki
55
17.4%
40
475
2
3
10.3%
DeVante Parker
43
13.6%
25
327
1
2
6.9%
Myles Gaskin
40
12.7%
31
165
3
5
17.2%
