In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jaylen Waddle and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Waddle and the Miami Dolphins (1-7) square off against the Houston Texans (1-7) in Week 9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waddle's stat line this year shows 48 catches for 413 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 51.6 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 68 times.

Waddle has been the target of 68 of his team's 316 passing attempts this season, or 21.5% of the target share.

Waddle (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.6% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have thrown the football in 65.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Houston

The Texans have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 266.3 yards per game through the air.

With 15 passing TDs conceded this season, the Texans defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Waddle put together a 29-yard performance against the Bills last week on four catches while being targeted 11 times.

Waddle's stat line during his last three games shows 21 grabs for 182 yards and two touchdowns. He put up 60.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 32 times.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 68 21.5% 48 413 3 8 27.6% Mike Gesicki 55 17.4% 40 475 2 3 10.3% DeVante Parker 43 13.6% 25 327 1 2 6.9% Myles Gaskin 40 12.7% 31 165 3 5 17.2%

