Publish date:
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - San Francisco vs. Arizona
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo has passed for 1,428 yards (204.0 per game) while completing 64.2% of his passes (111-for-173), with six touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He has tacked on 30 rushing yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
- The 49ers have run 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
- Garoppolo has attempted 19 of his 173 passes in the red zone, accounting for 39.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Garoppolo's 210.7 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Cardinals are 2.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs in three of those matchups against the Cardinals.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
- The 214.0 yards per game the Cardinals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- The Cardinals' defense is eighth in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Garoppolo put together a 322-yard performance against the Bears last week, completing 60.7% of his passes.
- Garoppolo added five carries for four yards while scoring two touchdowns in the running game.
- Over his last three games, Garoppolo has recorded 503 passing yards (167.7 yards per game) while going 33-for-55 (60% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.
- He also has four rushing yards on seven carries with two touchdowns, averaging 1.3 yards per game.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
72
32.6%
44
819
4
7
30.4%
George Kittle
28
12.7%
19
227
0
0
0.0%
Mohamed Sanu
21
9.5%
14
172
0
2
8.7%
