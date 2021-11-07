Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - San Francisco vs. Arizona

Author:

Jimmy Garoppolo has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (3-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) play in a Week 9 matchup between NFC West opponents at Levi's Stadium.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo has passed for 1,428 yards (204.0 per game) while completing 64.2% of his passes (111-for-173), with six touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 30 rushing yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
  • The 49ers have run 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Garoppolo has attempted 19 of his 173 passes in the red zone, accounting for 39.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Garoppolo's 210.7 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Cardinals are 2.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs in three of those matchups against the Cardinals.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
  • The 214.0 yards per game the Cardinals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cardinals' defense is eighth in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Garoppolo put together a 322-yard performance against the Bears last week, completing 60.7% of his passes.
  • Garoppolo added five carries for four yards while scoring two touchdowns in the running game.
  • Over his last three games, Garoppolo has recorded 503 passing yards (167.7 yards per game) while going 33-for-55 (60% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.
  • He also has four rushing yards on seven carries with two touchdowns, averaging 1.3 yards per game.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

72

32.6%

44

819

4

7

30.4%

George Kittle

28

12.7%

19

227

0

0

0.0%

Mohamed Sanu

21

9.5%

14

172

0

2

8.7%

