Jimmy Garoppolo has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (3-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) play in a Week 9 matchup between NFC West opponents at Levi's Stadium.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo has passed for 1,428 yards (204.0 per game) while completing 64.2% of his passes (111-for-173), with six touchdowns and four interceptions.

He has tacked on 30 rushing yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 4.3 yards per game.

The 49ers have run 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Garoppolo has attempted 19 of his 173 passes in the red zone, accounting for 39.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Arizona

Garoppolo's 210.7 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Cardinals are 2.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs in three of those matchups against the Cardinals.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

The 214.0 yards per game the Cardinals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals' defense is eighth in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Garoppolo put together a 322-yard performance against the Bears last week, completing 60.7% of his passes.

Garoppolo added five carries for four yards while scoring two touchdowns in the running game.

Over his last three games, Garoppolo has recorded 503 passing yards (167.7 yards per game) while going 33-for-55 (60% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.

He also has four rushing yards on seven carries with two touchdowns, averaging 1.3 yards per game.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 72 32.6% 44 819 4 7 30.4% George Kittle 28 12.7% 19 227 0 0 0.0% Mohamed Sanu 21 9.5% 14 172 0 2 8.7%

