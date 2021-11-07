Joe Burrow has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 9 with the Cleveland Browns (4-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow leads Cincinnati with 2,215 passing yards (276.9 ypg) on 167-of-246 with 20 touchdowns against nine interceptions this season.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 43 rushing yards (5.4 ypg) on 19 carries.

The Bengals have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Burrow accounts for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 28 of his 246 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Burrow averages 361 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Browns, 88.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in both of those matchups against the Browns.

This week Burrow will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (239.4 yards allowed per game).

The Browns have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (2.1 per game), ranking them 29th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jets, Burrow racked up 259 yards while completing 61.8% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.

Burrow has put up 946 passing yards (315.3 per game) and has a 62.4% completion percentage this year (63-of-101) over his last three games, while throwing nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 60 24.2% 38 786 7 6 20.7% Tyler Boyd 53 21.4% 37 398 2 5 17.2% Tee Higgins 49 19.8% 29 353 2 6 20.7%

