Publish date:
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow leads Cincinnati with 2,215 passing yards (276.9 ypg) on 167-of-246 with 20 touchdowns against nine interceptions this season.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 43 rushing yards (5.4 ypg) on 19 carries.
- The Bengals have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
- Burrow accounts for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 28 of his 246 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Burrow averages 361 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Browns, 88.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in both of those matchups against the Browns.
- This week Burrow will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (239.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Browns have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (2.1 per game), ranking them 29th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jets, Burrow racked up 259 yards while completing 61.8% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.
- Burrow has put up 946 passing yards (315.3 per game) and has a 62.4% completion percentage this year (63-of-101) over his last three games, while throwing nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
60
24.2%
38
786
7
6
20.7%
Tyler Boyd
53
21.4%
37
398
2
5
17.2%
Tee Higgins
49
19.8%
29
353
2
6
20.7%
