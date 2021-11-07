Publish date:
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon has had 137 attempts for a team-leading 572 rushing yards (71.5 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, catching 17 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns.
- He has received 137 of his team's 202 carries this season (67.8%).
- The Bengals have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- In his eight career matchups against the Browns, Mixon averaged 81.8 rushing yards per game, 19.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in three games against the Browns, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Browns are third in the NFL, giving up 84.8 yards per game.
- Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's eighth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (six).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jets, Mixon ran for 33 yards on 14 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- He added four receptions for 58 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
- In his last three games, Mixon has collected 186 rushing yards (62.0 per game) on 44 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Mixon also has nine catches for 117 yards (39.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
137
67.8%
572
5
11
68.8%
4.2
Samaje Perine
31
15.3%
139
1
1
6.2%
4.5
Joe Burrow
19
9.4%
43
0
2
12.5%
2.3
Chris Evans
4
2.0%
18
0
0
0.0%
4.5
