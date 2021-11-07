Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Joe Mixon ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes play in Week 9 when Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) meet the Cleveland Browns (4-4) at Paul Brown Stadium.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon has had 137 attempts for a team-leading 572 rushing yards (71.5 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, catching 17 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 137 of his team's 202 carries this season (67.8%).
  • The Bengals have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mixon's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • In his eight career matchups against the Browns, Mixon averaged 81.8 rushing yards per game, 19.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in three games against the Browns, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Browns are third in the NFL, giving up 84.8 yards per game.
  • Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's eighth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (six).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jets, Mixon ran for 33 yards on 14 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • He added four receptions for 58 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Mixon has collected 186 rushing yards (62.0 per game) on 44 attempts with two touchdowns.
  • Mixon also has nine catches for 117 yards (39.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

137

67.8%

572

5

11

68.8%

4.2

Samaje Perine

31

15.3%

139

1

1

6.2%

4.5

Joe Burrow

19

9.4%

43

0

2

12.5%

2.3

Chris Evans

4

2.0%

18

0

0

0.0%

4.5

