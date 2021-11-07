There will be player prop betting options available for Joe Mixon ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes play in Week 9 when Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) meet the Cleveland Browns (4-4) at Paul Brown Stadium.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has had 137 attempts for a team-leading 572 rushing yards (71.5 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, catching 17 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

He has received 137 of his team's 202 carries this season (67.8%).

The Bengals have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In his eight career matchups against the Browns, Mixon averaged 81.8 rushing yards per game, 19.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in three games against the Browns, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

In terms of defending against the run, the Browns are third in the NFL, giving up 84.8 yards per game.

Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's eighth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (six).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Mixon ran for 33 yards on 14 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

He added four receptions for 58 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.

In his last three games, Mixon has collected 186 rushing yards (62.0 per game) on 44 attempts with two touchdowns.

Mixon also has nine catches for 117 yards (39.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 137 67.8% 572 5 11 68.8% 4.2 Samaje Perine 31 15.3% 139 1 1 6.2% 4.5 Joe Burrow 19 9.4% 43 0 2 12.5% 2.3 Chris Evans 4 2.0% 18 0 0 0.0% 4.5

