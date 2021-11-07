Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Buffalo vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Bookmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Josh Allen ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Allen and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has thrown for 1,972 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes (178-of-272), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions this year (281.7 per game).
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 269 rushing yards (38.4 ypg) on 52 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The Bills have called a pass in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Allen accounts for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 52 of his 272 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • In one matchup against the Jaguars, Allen threw for 160 passing yards, 128.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Allen threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Jaguars.
  • The Jaguars have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 289.9 yards per game through the air.
  • The Jaguars have given up 11 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Allen completed 69.0% of his passes for 249 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • He tacked on eight carries for 55 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per attempt while scoring one rushing touchdown.
  • Allen has racked up 917 passing yards (305.7 per game) and has a 68.7% completion percentage (79-for-115) over his last three appearances, tossing eight touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's also carried the ball 28 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 46.7 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

65

23.6%

42

503

3

13

24.5%

Cole Beasley

56

20.4%

43

413

1

7

13.2%

Emmanuel Sanders

43

15.6%

24

413

4

6

11.3%

