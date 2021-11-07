Bookmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Josh Allen ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Allen and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has thrown for 1,972 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes (178-of-272), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions this year (281.7 per game).

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 269 rushing yards (38.4 ypg) on 52 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The Bills have called a pass in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Allen accounts for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 52 of his 272 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

In one matchup against the Jaguars, Allen threw for 160 passing yards, 128.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Allen threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Jaguars.

The Jaguars have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 289.9 yards per game through the air.

The Jaguars have given up 11 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Allen completed 69.0% of his passes for 249 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

He tacked on eight carries for 55 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per attempt while scoring one rushing touchdown.

Allen has racked up 917 passing yards (305.7 per game) and has a 68.7% completion percentage (79-for-115) over his last three appearances, tossing eight touchdowns and one interception.

He's also carried the ball 28 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 46.7 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 65 23.6% 42 503 3 13 24.5% Cole Beasley 56 20.4% 43 413 1 7 13.2% Emmanuel Sanders 43 15.6% 24 413 4 6 11.3%

