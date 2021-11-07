Publish date:
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Buffalo vs. Jacksonville
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has thrown for 1,972 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes (178-of-272), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions this year (281.7 per game).
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 269 rushing yards (38.4 ypg) on 52 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The Bills have called a pass in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
- Allen accounts for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 52 of his 272 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Jaguars.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- In one matchup against the Jaguars, Allen threw for 160 passing yards, 128.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Allen threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Jaguars.
- The Jaguars have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 289.9 yards per game through the air.
- The Jaguars have given up 11 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Allen completed 69.0% of his passes for 249 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- He tacked on eight carries for 55 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per attempt while scoring one rushing touchdown.
- Allen has racked up 917 passing yards (305.7 per game) and has a 68.7% completion percentage (79-for-115) over his last three appearances, tossing eight touchdowns and one interception.
- He's also carried the ball 28 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 46.7 yards per game.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
65
23.6%
42
503
3
13
24.5%
Cole Beasley
56
20.4%
43
413
1
7
13.2%
Emmanuel Sanders
43
15.6%
24
413
4
6
11.3%
Powered By Data Skrive