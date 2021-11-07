Publish date:
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Las Vegas vs. New York
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jacobs has churned out a team-high 204 rushing yards (29.1 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- He also has 14 receptions for 110 yards (15.7 per game).
- His team has run the ball 173 times this season, and he's taken 60 of those attempts (34.7%).
- The Raiders, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Jacobs will go up against a Giants squad that allows 123.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.
- The Raiders are up against the NFL's 15th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (seven this year).
Recent Performances
- In his Week 7 matchup with the Eagles, Jacobs ran for 29 yards on six carries (averaging 4.8 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- He also hauled in three passes for 39 yards.
- In his last three games, Jacobs has collected 130 rushing yards (43.3 per game) on 37 attempts with three touchdowns.
- Jacobs has also caught eight passes for 87 yards (29.0 ypg).
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs
60
34.7%
204
5
12
34.3%
3.4
Kenyan Drake
42
24.3%
160
2
9
25.7%
3.8
Peyton Barber
37
21.4%
143
1
7
20.0%
3.9
Marcus Mariota
2
1.2%
35
0
0
0.0%
17.5
