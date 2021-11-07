Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Las Vegas vs. New York

Author:

Josh Jacobs will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) meet the New York Giants (2-6) in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jacobs has churned out a team-high 204 rushing yards (29.1 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • He also has 14 receptions for 110 yards (15.7 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 173 times this season, and he's taken 60 of those attempts (34.7%).
  • The Raiders, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Jacobs will go up against a Giants squad that allows 123.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.
  • The Raiders are up against the NFL's 15th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (seven this year).

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 7 matchup with the Eagles, Jacobs ran for 29 yards on six carries (averaging 4.8 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • He also hauled in three passes for 39 yards.
  • In his last three games, Jacobs has collected 130 rushing yards (43.3 per game) on 37 attempts with three touchdowns.
  • Jacobs has also caught eight passes for 87 yards (29.0 ypg).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Josh Jacobs

60

34.7%

204

5

12

34.3%

3.4

Kenyan Drake

42

24.3%

160

2

9

25.7%

3.8

Peyton Barber

37

21.4%

143

1

7

20.0%

3.9

Marcus Mariota

2

1.2%

35

0

0

0.0%

17.5

