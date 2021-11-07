Josh Jacobs will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) meet the New York Giants (2-6) in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacobs has churned out a team-high 204 rushing yards (29.1 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

He also has 14 receptions for 110 yards (15.7 per game).

His team has run the ball 173 times this season, and he's taken 60 of those attempts (34.7%).

The Raiders, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.4% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jacobs' matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Jacobs will go up against a Giants squad that allows 123.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.

The Raiders are up against the NFL's 15th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (seven this year).

Recent Performances

In his Week 7 matchup with the Eagles, Jacobs ran for 29 yards on six carries (averaging 4.8 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

He also hauled in three passes for 39 yards.

In his last three games, Jacobs has collected 130 rushing yards (43.3 per game) on 37 attempts with three touchdowns.

Jacobs has also caught eight passes for 87 yards (29.0 ypg).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 60 34.7% 204 5 12 34.3% 3.4 Kenyan Drake 42 24.3% 160 2 9 25.7% 3.8 Peyton Barber 37 21.4% 143 1 7 20.0% 3.9 Marcus Mariota 2 1.2% 35 0 0 0.0% 17.5

Powered By Data Skrive